openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@trademe/ng-defer-load

by TradeMe
8.2.1 (see all)

Angular directive to load elements lazily

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

130

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ng-defer-load

ng-defer-load is an Angular directive to load elements lazily.

It uses Intersection Observer API to check if an element is in viewport and falls back to scroll detection mechanism for unsupported browsers.

Installation

Using npm:

$ npm i @trademe/ng-defer-load

Usage

  1. Import DeferLoadModule into the module corresponding to your component

  2. Use the directive with the element you wish to lazy load

  <div
    (deferLoad)="showMyElement=true">
    <my-element
       *ngIf=showMyElement>
      ...
    </my-element>
</div>

Note: You might want to have a loading state for your element with approximately same height as the element.

Server Side Rendering

ng-defer-load supports Server Side Rendering from version 1.1.0

It loads the element on the server by default supporting Search Engine Optimization. If you do not want to pre-render the element in server, you can set preRender to false on the element as below:

  <div
    [preRender]="false"
    (deferLoad)="showMyElement=true">
    <my-element
       *ngIf=showMyElement>
      ...
    </my-element>
</div>

Fall back support

ng-defer-load supports a fall back in browsers that do not support the IntersectionObserver API. This uses the scroll position and the element's offset. This is enabled by default.

If you do not want to allow this fallback, and would prefer the browser to just render the element regardless, you can set fallbackEnabled to false on the element as below:

  <div
    [fallbackEnabled]="false"
    (deferLoad)="showMyElement=true">
    <my-element
       *ngIf=showMyElement>
      ...
    </my-element>
</div>

Demo

Demo of ng-defer-load in use is available here.

License

Released under the MIT license.

Release notes

v1.0.1 - Initial version

v1.1.0 - Supports Universal - Server Side Rendering

v2.0.0 - Supports Angular 6

v3.0.0 - Supports Angular 7

v3.1.0 - Made it possible to switch off scroll fallback

v8.0.0 - Supports Angular 8/9

v8.1.0 - Supports more package formats (using ng-packagr)

v8.2.0 - Added option to remove listeners after load

v8.2.1 - Fix for IE11 and older browsers

v8.2.2 - Updated dependencies due to security advisories

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial