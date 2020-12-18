PCB visualization tools for Node.js and the browser
tracespace is an open-source collection of tools to make looking at circuit boards on the internet easier.
Renders of the Arduino Uno produced by pcb-stackup and gerber-to-svg:
Arduino Uno design files used under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike license.
This repository has one web-app that is published to https://tracespace.io
Probably the best printed circuit board viewer on the internet
A Gerber viewer powered by the tracespace libraries. Available at https://tracespace.io/view.
This repository also contains several packages that are published to npm. See them all below!
Render PCBs as beautiful, precise SVGs from Gerber / NC drill files
Render PCBs as SVGs from the comfort of your own terminal
Layer stacking core logic for pcb-stackup
Render individual Gerber / NC drill files as SVGs
Streaming layer image plotter (consumer of
gerber-parser)
Streaming Gerber/drill file parser
Identify Gerber and drill files by filename
XML ID generation and sanitation utilities for tracespace projects
Test fixtures for tracespace projects
We could use your help maintaining and growing the tracespace ecosystem! Issues and pull requests are greatly appreciated.
The tracespace tools live here in this monorepo. We use yarn and lerna to manage this setup.
Node v8 (lts/carbon) or later is recommended.
# clone repository and install dependencies
git clone git@github.com:tracespace/tracespace.git
cd tracespace
yarn install
This repository adheres to the Conventional Changelog commit specification for automatic changelog generation. We recommend installing commitizen to ensure your commit messages are properly formatted:
yarn global add commitizen
# later, when you're ready to commit
git add some/files/*
git cz
All development scripts below should be run from the root of the repository. Lerna handles delegating scripts downwards to the individual projects as necessary.
Automated tests consist of unit tests along with integration snapshot tests of SVG and data outputs.
# run unit and integration tests tests with coverage
yarn test
# set SNAPSHOT_UPDATE=1 to update integration test snapshots
SNAPSHOT_UPDATE=1 yarn test
# run unit tests in watch mode (no coverage)
yarn test:watch
# set INTEGRATION=1 to also include integration tests
INTEGRATION=1 yarn test:watch
pcb-stackup,
pcb-stackup-core,
gerber-to-svg, and
@tracespace/view have development servers. The first three serve a set of reference renders for manual visual inspection, and the
@tracespace/view development server builds and serves the web-app locally.
# run all dev servers
yarn start
# run server for a specific project
yarn start --scope @tracespace/view
There are two production asset types that you can build:
@tracespace/view
gerber-parser
gerber-plotter
gerber-to-svg
pcb-stackup-core
pcb-stackup
whats-that-gerber
To build them:
# build production bundles
yarn build
# build:all
# builds all production bundles, example files, and documentation
yarn build:all
# build all bundles and serve them for testing/validation
yarn serve
# as with the dev server, these commands may be scoped by name
yarn build --scope gerber-parser
yarn serve --scope @tracespace/view
# format the code for styling
yarn format
# lint the code for potential errors
yarn lint
# typecheck any typescript code
yarn types
Packages are published to npm by the CI server. To publish a release, you must have write access to the repository. There is a
bump script in the
package.json that will:
package.json in updated packages
First, checkout and pull down the latest commits on
main:
git checkout main
get pull origin main
Then, bump the version:
# by default, bump to the next version as determined by conventional commits
yarn bump
# you may specify a bump level or exact version
# prerelease bumps will be prefixed with "next", e.g. 4.0.0 -> 4.0.1-next.0
# https://github.com/lerna/lerna/tree/master/commands/version#readme
yarn bump ${major|minor|patch|premajor|preminor|prepatch|prerelease}
yarn bump v42.0.0
# to do a "dry run", you can stop before commit and tag
yarn bump --no-git-tag-version
After you bump, push the commit and tag:
git push origin main --follow-tags
The release will be published to the
latest npm tag for bare versions (e.g.
4.0.0) and to
next for pre-release versions (e.g.
4.0.0-next.0).