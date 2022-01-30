This module generates the javascript to include in a DApp via a script tag. It creates an iframe that loads the Torus page and sets up communication streams between the iframe and the DApp javascript context.
Please refer to docs for API Reference available here or change log.
Please refer to docs for API Reference available here or change log.
This module is distributed in 3 formats
commonjs build
dist/torus.cjs.js in es5 format
umd build
dist/torus.umd.min.js in es5 format without polyfilling corejs minified
umd build
dist/torus.polyfill.umd.min.js in es5 format with polyfilling corejs minified
By default, the appropriate format is used for your specified usecase You can use a different format (if you know what you're doing) by referencing the correct file
The cjs build is not polyfilled with core-js. It is upto the user to polyfill based on the browserlist they target
CDN's serve the non-core-js polyfilled version by default. You can use a different
jsdeliver
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@toruslabs/torus-embed"></script>
unpkg
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@toruslabs/torus-embed"></script>
This is a plugin that works only on the client side. So please register it as a ssr-free plugin.
Please refer to the examples folder for details on usage using dynamic import.
Torus uses
window.sessionStorage to store user details.
So, if the user reloads the page, all his data would be rehydrated and the user doesn't need to log in.
The samples provided in the examples folder illustrate the above case.
Ensure you have a
Node.JS development environment setup:
git clone https://github.com/torusresearch/torus-embed.git
cd torus-embed
npm install
npm run build
To run tests:
npm run test:e2e:headful
npm run test:build-embed
entry-point:
index.js
@babel/runtime
torus-embed is MIT Licensed