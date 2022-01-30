Torus Embed — New Frictionless login for Dapps

Introduction

This module generates the javascript to include in a DApp via a script tag. It creates an iframe that loads the Torus page and sets up communication streams between the iframe and the DApp javascript context.

Please refer to docs for API Reference available here or change log.

Features

Typescript compatible. Includes Type definitions

Please refer to docs for API Reference available here or change log.

Installation

Bundling

This module is distributed in 3 formats

commonjs build dist/torus.cjs.js in es5 format

build in es5 format umd build dist/torus.umd.min.js in es5 format without polyfilling corejs minified

build in es5 format without polyfilling corejs minified umd build dist/torus.polyfill.umd.min.js in es5 format with polyfilling corejs minified

By default, the appropriate format is used for your specified usecase You can use a different format (if you know what you're doing) by referencing the correct file

The cjs build is not polyfilled with core-js. It is upto the user to polyfill based on the browserlist they target

Directly in Browser

CDN's serve the non-core-js polyfilled version by default. You can use a different

jsdeliver

<script src= "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@toruslabs/torus-embed" > </ script >

unpkg

<script src= "https://unpkg.com/@toruslabs/torus-embed" > </ script >

Tips for NUXT

This is a plugin that works only on the client side. So please register it as a ssr-free plugin.

Usage

Please refer to the examples folder for details on usage using dynamic import.

Rehydration

Torus uses window.sessionStorage to store user details.

So, if the user reloads the page, all his data would be rehydrated and the user doesn't need to log in.

The samples provided in the examples folder illustrate the above case.

Build

Ensure you have a Node.JS development environment setup:

git clone https://github.com/torusresearch/torus-embed.git cd torus-embed npm install npm run build

To run tests:

npm run test :e2e :headful npm run test :build-embed

entry-point: index.js

Requirements

This package requires a peer dependency of @babel/runtime

Node 10+

License