This repository is the home for all of Toptal's reusable UI, split up into distinct monorepo packages distributed through NPM:
recharts
react-final-form
Please read our documentation here
In order to run storybook you need to execute
yarn start which will spin up storybook server on http://localhost:9001.
|Command
|Description
|build:package
|Build the packages
|build:storybook
|Build Storybook as static website
|commit
|Interactive conventional commits
|generate:component
|Generate a new component template
|generate:example
|Generate a new component component code example
|generate:icons
|Generate JSX icon components from svgs
|lint
|Lint all files
|start
|Start storybook instance and inspect components
|test
|Run jest and cypress tests
|test:cypress
|Run cypress tests
|test:cypress:open
|Run cypress in development mode
|test:unit
|Run unit tests
|test:unit -u
|Update jest snapshots
|test:unit:watch
|Run unit tests in watch mode
|test:visual
|Run visual regression tests in Docker
|test:visual -u
|Update visual regression snapshots in docker
|typecheck
|Validate typescript compilation
In Picasso, we keep icons in
svg format and transform them into react components to make usage in react projects easier. This transformation is processed by the
svgr tool.
To add a new Icon to Picasso library please follow these steps:
Prepare your SVG:
viewBox attribute specified
viewBox size is
0 0 16 16 (be careful this isn't just a simple value set!)
Add your SVG file(s) to the Picasso project:
packages/picasso/src/Icon/svg/[your_icon_name].svg
Run the command
yarn generate:icons
This command will prepare corresponding react components for your icons
and add export statements to
packages/picasso/src/Icon/index.ts
After Picasso will be released with your changes you can start using your Icon as described in the Icons section.
Create a new folder under
/packages and add to it:
package.json by running
lerna add. Specify
Toptal as the author and
src/index.ts in the
main key
tsconfig.build.json using this template with paths to the
node_modules of any used packages from the
/packages directory
{
"extends": "../../tsconfig.build.json",
"compilerOptions": {
"outDir": "./build",
"paths": {
"@toptal/picasso/*": ["node_modules/@toptal/picasso/src/*"],
"@toptal/picasso": ["node_modules/@toptal/picasso/src/index"]
}
},
"include": ["./src/**/*"],
"exclude": [
"**/*.example.jsx",
"**/*.example.tsx",
"**/test.jsx",
"**/test.tsx"
]
}
CHANGELOG.md using this template (All notable changes to the package will be documented in this file automatically)
# Change Log
All notable changes to this project will be documented in this file.
See [Conventional Commits](https://conventionalcommits.org) for commit guidelines.
Add the new package to:
paths key in
/tsconfig.json
alias key in
/.storybook/webpack.config.js
imports variable in
/.storybook/components/CodeExample/CodeExample.tsx
In order to develop or debug Picasso in parallel with your project without the need to publish new Picasso versions, you need to link Picasso to your project. And once finished unlink it.
You will probably notice that linking process links
@toptal/picasso and
react. It is due to React restriction of only once instance used in the project [1] [2], so we link to Picasso's
react version.
To link Picasso follow these steps:
In Picasso project directory:
yarn install
./packages/picasso/) with
yarn build:package
yarn symlink (creates all links to Picasso packages and React link)
In your project directory:
yarn link @toptal/picasso react
To unlink Picasso follow these steps:
In your project directory:
yarn unlink @toptal/picasso react
yarn install --force
(Optional) In Picasso project directory:
yarn symlink:off
yarn install --force
If you use davinci to manage your application - tree shaking works by default when you build your project in the
production mode.
In other cases when you use custom webpack build configuration you should check these three things to make sure you will have Picasso tree-shaked:
production mode
commonjs during the build process. Usually, it's default behavior of popular babel presets - modules configuration
sideEffects prop in your
package.json set to
false value or don't have it at all
Have a happy tree shaking! :)