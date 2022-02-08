openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@topology/flow-diagram

by le5le-com
0.3.0 (see all)

A diagram (topology, UML) framework uses canvas and typescript. 一个轻量（100k左右）、功能丰富的绘图工具（微服务架构图、拓扑图、流程图、类图等UML图、脑图，动画、视频支持）。 【在线使用】：

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

70

GitHub Stars

3.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Please follow the topology-v1 that will better！

English | 简体中文

Le5le-topology

Le5le-topology is a diagram visualization framework uses canvas and typescript. Developers are able to build diagram (topology, UML), micro-services architecture, SCADA and so on.

topology

VS Code extension

VS Code extension

Why le5le-topology

  • Extensible - Developers are able to make own diagrams easily. You just have to focus on your core logic in the framework.
  • Fast rendering
  • Animate
  • TypeScript

Getting Started

typescrypt/es6

import { Topology } from '@topology/core';

var canvas = new Topology('topology-dom', options);
canvas.open(data);

es5

<script src="/bundle/topology.bundle.js"></script>

var canvas = new Le5leTopology.Topology('topology-dom', options);
canvas.open(data);

Docs

[Todo]

→ Chinese docs

Development

// Monorepos + yarn workspaces
$ yarn
$

// build
$ yarn build

Contributors

Core Maintainers

Contributing

  • PR
  • Docs
  • Translate
  • Share
  • Writing (articles, demos, videos and so on)
  • Social networks

Wechat: alsmile123
Email: alsmile123@qq.com

Who is using

  • 海云捷迅
  • 汇客互动
  • 重庆环投生态环境监测网络与工程治理有限公司
  • 恒安嘉新（北京）科技股份公司
  • 北京翌普信息科技有限公司
  • 天津辰思科技
  • 上海层峰

License

MIT © le5le.com

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial