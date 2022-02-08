Please follow the topology-v1 that will better！
Le5le-topology is a diagram visualization framework uses canvas and typescript. Developers are able to build diagram (topology, UML), micro-services architecture, SCADA and so on.
import { Topology } from '@topology/core';
var canvas = new Topology('topology-dom', options);
canvas.open(data);
<script src="/bundle/topology.bundle.js"></script>
var canvas = new Le5leTopology.Topology('topology-dom', options);
canvas.open(data);
[Todo]
// Monorepos + yarn workspaces
$ yarn
$
// build
$ yarn build
Wechat: alsmile123
Email: alsmile123@qq.com
MIT © le5le.com