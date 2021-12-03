Top.gg Node SDK

An official module for interacting with the Top.gg API

Installation

yarn add @top-gg/sdk or npm i @top-gg/sdk

Introduction

The base client is Topgg.Api, and it takes your Top.gg token and provides you with plenty of methods to interact with the API.

Your Top.gg token can be found at top.gg/bot/(BOT_ID)/webhooks and copying the token.

You can also setup webhooks via Topgg.Webhook, look down below at the examples for how to do so!

Documentation

API Reference | GitHub | NPM | Discord Server

Popular Examples

Auto-Posting stats

If you're looking for an easy way to post your bot's stats (server count, shard count), check out topgg-autoposter

const client = Discord.Client() const { AutoPoster } = require ( 'topgg-autoposter' ) AutoPoster( 'topgg-token' , client) .on( 'posted' , () => { console .log( 'Posted stats to Top.gg!' ) })

With this your server count and shard count will be posted to Top.gg

Webhook server

const express = require ( 'express' ) const Topgg = require ( '@top-gg/sdk' ) const app = express() const webhook = new Topgg.Webhook( 'topggauth123' ) app.post( '/dblwebhook' , webhook.listener( vote => { console .log(vote.user) })) app.listen( 3000 )

With this example, your webhook dashboard should look like this: