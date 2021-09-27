openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
onc

@tootallnate/once

by Nathan Rajlich
3.0.0 (see all)

Creates a Promise that waits for a single event

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.4M

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@tootallnate/once

Creates a Promise that waits for a single event

Installation

Install with npm:

$ npm install @tootallnate/once

API

once(emitter: EventEmitter, name: string, opts?: OnceOptions): Promise<[...Args]>

Creates a Promise that waits for event name to occur on emitter, and resolves the promise with an array of the values provided to the event handler. If an error event occurs before the event specified by name, then the Promise is rejected with the error argument.

import once from '@tootallnate/once';
import { EventEmitter } from 'events';

const emitter = new EventEmitter();

setTimeout(() => {
    emitter.emit('foo', 'bar');
}, 100);

const [result] = await once(emitter, 'foo');
console.log({ result });
// { result: 'bar' }

Promise Strong Typing

The main feature that this module provides over other "once" implementations is that the Promise that is returned is strongly typed based on the type of emitter and the name of the event. Some examples are shown below.

The process "exit" event contains a single number for exit code:

const [code] = await once(process, 'exit');
//     ^ number

A child process "exit" event contains either an exit code or a signal:

const child = spawn('echo', []);
const [code, signal] = await once(child, 'exit');
//     ^ number | null
//           ^ string | null

A forked child process "message" event is type any, so you can cast the Promise directly:

const child = fork('file.js');

// With `await`
const [message, _]: [WorkerPayload, unknown] = await once(child, 'message');

// With Promise
const messagePromise: Promise<[WorkerPayload, unknown]> = once(child, 'message');

// Better yet would be to leave it as `any`, and validate the payload
// at runtime with i.e. `ajv` + `json-schema-to-typescript`

If the TypeScript definition does not contain an overload for the specified event name, then the Promise will have type unknown[] and your code will need to narrow the result manually:

interface CustomEmitter extends EventEmitter {
    on(name: 'foo', listener: (a: string, b: number) => void): this;
}

const emitter: CustomEmitter = new EventEmitter();

// "foo" event is a defined overload, so it's properly typed
const fooPromise = once(emitter, 'foo');
//    ^ Promise<[a: string, b: number]>

// "bar" event in not a defined overload, so it gets `unknown[]`
const barPromise = once(emitter, 'bar');
//    ^ Promise<unknown[]>

OnceOptions

  • signal - AbortSignal instance to unbind event handlers before the Promise has been fulfilled.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial