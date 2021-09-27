Install with
npm:
$ npm install @tootallnate/once
Creates a Promise that waits for event
name to occur on
emitter, and resolves
the promise with an array of the values provided to the event handler. If an
error event occurs before the event specified by
name, then the Promise is
rejected with the error argument.
import once from '@tootallnate/once';
import { EventEmitter } from 'events';
const emitter = new EventEmitter();
setTimeout(() => {
emitter.emit('foo', 'bar');
}, 100);
const [result] = await once(emitter, 'foo');
console.log({ result });
// { result: 'bar' }
The main feature that this module provides over other "once" implementations is that
the Promise that is returned is strongly typed based on the type of
emitter
and the
name of the event. Some examples are shown below.
The process "exit" event contains a single number for exit code:
const [code] = await once(process, 'exit');
// ^ number
A child process "exit" event contains either an exit code or a signal:
const child = spawn('echo', []);
const [code, signal] = await once(child, 'exit');
// ^ number | null
// ^ string | null
A forked child process "message" event is type
any, so you can cast the Promise directly:
const child = fork('file.js');
// With `await`
const [message, _]: [WorkerPayload, unknown] = await once(child, 'message');
// With Promise
const messagePromise: Promise<[WorkerPayload, unknown]> = once(child, 'message');
// Better yet would be to leave it as `any`, and validate the payload
// at runtime with i.e. `ajv` + `json-schema-to-typescript`
If the TypeScript definition does not contain an overload for the specified event name, then the Promise will have type
unknown[] and your code will need to narrow the result manually:
interface CustomEmitter extends EventEmitter {
on(name: 'foo', listener: (a: string, b: number) => void): this;
}
const emitter: CustomEmitter = new EventEmitter();
// "foo" event is a defined overload, so it's properly typed
const fooPromise = once(emitter, 'foo');
// ^ Promise<[a: string, b: number]>
// "bar" event in not a defined overload, so it gets `unknown[]`
const barPromise = once(emitter, 'bar');
// ^ Promise<unknown[]>
signal -
AbortSignal instance to unbind event handlers before the Promise has been fulfilled.