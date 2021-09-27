Creates a Promise that waits for a single event

Installation

Install with npm :

$ npm install @tootallnate/once

API

Creates a Promise that waits for event name to occur on emitter , and resolves the promise with an array of the values provided to the event handler. If an error event occurs before the event specified by name , then the Promise is rejected with the error argument.

import once from '@tootallnate/once' ; import { EventEmitter } from 'events' ; const emitter = new EventEmitter(); setTimeout( () => { emitter.emit( 'foo' , 'bar' ); }, 100 ); const [result] = await once(emitter, 'foo' ); console .log({ result });

Promise Strong Typing

The main feature that this module provides over other "once" implementations is that the Promise that is returned is strongly typed based on the type of emitter and the name of the event. Some examples are shown below.

The process "exit" event contains a single number for exit code:

const [code] = await once(process, 'exit' );

A child process "exit" event contains either an exit code or a signal:

const child = spawn( 'echo' , []); const [code, signal] = await once(child, 'exit' );

A forked child process "message" event is type any , so you can cast the Promise directly:

const child = fork( 'file.js' ); const [message, _]: [WorkerPayload, unknown] = await once(child, 'message' ); const messagePromise: Promise <[WorkerPayload, unknown]> = once(child, 'message' );

If the TypeScript definition does not contain an overload for the specified event name, then the Promise will have type unknown[] and your code will need to narrow the result manually:

interface CustomEmitter extends EventEmitter { on(name: 'foo' , listener: ( a: string , b: number ) => void ): this ; } const emitter: CustomEmitter = new EventEmitter(); const fooPromise = once(emitter, 'foo' ); const barPromise = once(emitter, 'bar' );

OnceOptions