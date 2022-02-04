Installation

npm install @tonejs/midi

Midi makes it straightforward to read and write MIDI files with Javascript. It uses midi-file for parsing and writing.

Import

Node.js:

const { Midi } = require ( '@tonejs/midi' )

Typescript / ES6

import { Midi } from '@tonejs/midi'

Browser

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@tonejs/midi" > </ script >

const midi = new Midi()

Basic Example

const midi = await Midi.fromUrl( "path/to/midi.mid" ) const name = midi.name midi.tracks.forEach( track => { const notes = track.notes notes.forEach( note => { }) track.controlChanges[ 64 ] track.controlChanges.sustain.forEach( cc => { }) })

Format

The data parsed from the midi file looks like this:

{ header : { name : String , tempos : TempoEvent[], timeSignatures : TimeSignatureEvent[], PPQ : Number }, duration : Number , tracks : [ { name : String , channel : Number , notes : [ { midi : Number , time : Number , ticks : Number , name : String , pitch : String , octave : Number , velocity : Number , duration : Number , } ], controlChanges : { '91' : [ { number : Number , ticks : Number , time : Number , value : Number , } ], }, instrument : { number : Number , family : String , name : String , percussion : Boolean , }, } ] }

Raw Midi Parsing

If you are using Node.js or have the raw binary string from the midi file, just use the parse method:

const midiData = fs.readFileSync( "test.mid" ) const midi = new Midi(midiData)

Encoding Midi

You can also create midi files from scratch or by modifying an existing file.

var midi = new Midi() const track = midi.addTrack() track.addNote({ midi : 60 , time : 0 , duration : 0.2 }) .addNote({ name : 'C5' , time : 0.3 , duration : 0.1 }) .addCC({ number : 64 , value : 127 , time : 0.2 }) fs.writeFileSync( "output.mid" , new Buffer(midi.toArray()))

Acknowledgment

Thank you midi-file!