JavaScript TON OS SDK

Client Library built on the TON OS API

for Web, Node.js and React Native platforms

Have a question? Get quick help in our channel:

Table of Content

Quick Start

Types and Methods (API Reference)

AppKit - JS package built on top of @tonclient/core package which purpose is to simplify writing applications on Free TON. It helps to implement most common use-cases with less coding.

SDK guides - get a deeper understanding by diving into our guides where you can find extensive explanations of each step of DApp development on Free TON.

SDK Samples - a good place to get to practice with SDK examples asap:)

Library distribution

This SDK is distributed via npm packages:

@tonclient/core – common binding independent from JavaScript platform you use.

@tonclient/lib-node – bridge to NodeJs including NodeJs binary addon.

@tonclient/lib-web – bridge to browser including WASM module.

@tonclient/lib-react-native – bridge to mobile react-native platform including static libraries for iOS and Android.

You can find their source code in this repository.

Installation

Prerequisites

Node.js 14 LTS

Package probably works OK on other Node.js versions, but we use 14 version in our testing pipelines so we quarantee its stable work only on 14 version.

Install core package

npm i --save @tonclient/core

Install bridge package (depends on target JS platform)

The bridge package will download precompiled binaries from TON Labs cloud storage. If you want to rebuild binary from sources see [build binaries](#build binaries) section.

NodeJs

npm i --save @tonclient/lib-node

Web

npm i --save @tonclient/lib-web

Important! Each time you run npm install the new version of the tonclient.wasm and index.js is downloaded. So you have to always update the tonclient.wasm inside your web package before publishing (starting local web server, creating web bundle etc.). If you use Webpack the best way is to use CopyPlugin.

React Native

npm i --save @tonclient/lib-react-native

Setup library

You must initialize the library before the first use. The best place to do it is an initialization code of your application.

You need to attach the chosen binary module to the TonClient class.

NodeJs:

const {TonClient} = require ( "@tonclient/core" ); const {libNode} = require ( "@tonclient/lib-node" ); TonClient.useBinaryLibrary(libNode)

Web:

import {TonClient} from "@tonclient/core" ; import {libWeb} from "@tonclient/lib-web" ; TonClient.useBinaryLibrary(libWeb);

By default the library loads wasm module from relative URL /tonclient.wasm .

You can specify alternative URL if you want to place (or rename) wasm module.

import {TonClient} from "@tonclient/core" ; import {libWeb, libWebSetup} from "@tonclient/lib-web" ; libWebSetup({ binaryURL: "/assets/tonclient_1_2_3.wasm" , }); TonClient.useBinaryLibrary(libWeb);

React Native:

import {TonClient} from "@tonclient/core" ; import {libReactNative} from "@tonclient/lib-react-native" ; TonClient.useBinaryLibrary(libReactNative);

Use library

All library functions are incorporated into TonClient class. Each client module is represented as a property of the TonClient object.

To start use library you must create an instance of the TonClient class:

const client = new TonClient(); const keys = await client.crypto.generate_random_sign_keys();

You can pass a configuration object in TonClient constructor:

const client = new TonClient({ network: { endpoints: [ 'net.ton.dev' ] } });

In the end, close client to close all the sockets related to it:

client.close();

You can find reference guide to TonClient here: TON-SDK API Documentation

Build bridge binaries

You can build binaries from sources.

If you install a bridge package from the npmjs you can build it with the following commands (e.g. for nodejs):

cd node_modules/@tonclient/lib-node/build cargo run

Build binaries

If you checkout this repository you can build binaries for all bridges.

cd packages/lib-node/build cargo run cd ../../../lib-web/build cargo run cd ../../../lib-react-native/android/build cargo run cd ../../ios/build cargo run

Also the archives will be created to be published on the TON Labs cloud storage. Archives will be placed into the following folders:

packages/lib-node/publish

packages/lib-web/publish

packages/lib-react-native/ios/publish

packages/lib-react-native/android/publish

Run tests

This suite has test packages:

tests – common test package containing all unit tests for a library.

– common test package containing all unit tests for a library. tests-node – tests runner on node js.

– tests runner on node js. tests-web – tests runner on web browser.

– tests runner on web browser. tests-react-native – tests runner on react native platform.

Preparation to run tests

cd packages/core npm i npx tsc cd packages/tests npm i npx tsc

Run tests on node js

cd packages/tests-node npm i node run

Run tests on web browser

cd packages/tests-web npm i node run

Run tests on react native platform

cd packages/tests-react-native npm i node run ios node run android

To control where your tests will run use this environments

TON_USE_SE=true TON_NETWORK_ADDRESS=http://localhost node run

Download precompiled binaries

Instead of building library yourself, you can download the latest precompiled binaries from TON Labs SDK Binaries Store.

Binary Target Major Download links Node.js AddOn Win32 1 tonclient.node macOS x86_64 1 tonclient.node macOS aarch64 1 tonclient.node Linux 1 tonclient.node React Native Module Android x86_64 1 libtonclient.so Android i686 1 libtonclient.so Android armv7 1 libtonclient.so Android aarch64 1 libtonclient.so iOS 1 libtonclient.a WASM Module Browser 1 tonclient.wasm , index.js

Downloaded archive is gzipped file

Copyright 2018-2020 TON Labs LTD.