Everything you wish the HTML <select> element could do, wrapped up into a lightweight, zero dependency, extensible Vue component.

Vue Select is a feature rich select/dropdown/typeahead component. It provides a default template that fits most use cases for a filterable select dropdown. The component is designed to be as lightweight as possible, while maintaining high standards for accessibility, developer experience, and customization.

Tagging

Filtering / Searching

Vuex Support

AJAX Support

SSR Support

Accessible

~20kb Total / ~5kb CSS / ~15kb JS

Select Single/Multiple Options

Customizable with slots and SCSS variables

Zero dependencies

Documentation

Complete documentation and examples available at https://vue-select.org.

It takes a lot of effort to maintain this project. If it has saved you development time, please consider sponsoring the project with GitHub sponsors!

Huge thanks to the sponsors and contributors that make Vue Select possible!

Install

yarn add vue-select npm install vue-select

Then, import and register the component:

import Vue from "vue" ; import vSelect from "vue-select" ; Vue.component( "v-select" , vSelect);

The component itself does not include any CSS. You'll need to include it separately:

import "vue-select/dist/vue-select.css" ;

Alternatively, you can import the scss for complete control of the component styles:

@ import "vue-select/src/scss/vue-select.scss" ;

You can also include vue-select directly in the browser. Check out the documentation for loading from CDN..

License

MIT