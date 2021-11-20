WebSocket Provider for Yjs
The Websocket Provider implements a classical client server model. Clients connect to a single endpoint over Websocket. The server distributes awareness information and document updates among clients.
The Websocket Provider is a solid choice if you want a central source that handles authentication and authorization. Websockets also send header information and cookies, so you can use existing authentication mechanisms with this server.
npm i y-websocket
This repository implements a basic server that you can adopt to your specific use-case. (source code)
Start a y-websocket server:
HOST=localhost PORT=1234 npx y-websocket-server
import * as Y from 'yjs'
import { WebsocketProvider } from 'y-websocket'
const doc = new Y.Doc()
const wsProvider = new WebsocketProvider('ws://localhost:1234', 'my-roomname', doc)
wsProvider.on('status', event => {
console.log(event.status) // logs "connected" or "disconnected"
})
The WebSocket provider requires a
WebSocket object to create connection to a server. You can polyfill WebSocket support in Node.js using the
ws package.
const wsProvider = new WebsocketProvider('ws://localhost:1234', 'my-roomname', doc, { WebSocketPolyfill: require('ws') })
import { WebsocketProvider } from 'y-websocket'
wsProvider = new WebsocketProvider(serverUrl: string, room: string, ydoc: Y.Doc [, wsOpts: WsOpts])
wsOpts = {
// Set this to `false` if you want to connect manually using wsProvider.connect()
connect: true,
// Specify a query-string that will be url-encoded and attached to the `serverUrl`
// I.e. params = { auth: "bearer" } will be transformed to "?auth=bearer"
params: {}, // Object<string,string>
// You may polyill the Websocket object (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/WebSocket).
// E.g. In nodejs, you could specify WebsocketPolyfill = require('ws')
WebsocketPolyfill: Websocket,
// Specify an existing Awareness instance - see https://github.com/yjs/y-protocols
awareness: new awarenessProtocol.Awareness(ydoc)
}
wsProvider.wsconnected: boolean
wsProvider.wsconnecting: boolean
wsProvider.shouldConnect: boolean
wsProvider.bcconnected: boolean
wsProvider.synced: boolean
wsProvider.disconnect()
wsProvider.connect()
wsProvider.destroy()
wsProvider.on('sync', function(isSynced: boolean))
Start a y-websocket server:
HOST=localhost PORT=1234 npx y-websocket-server
Since npm symlinks the
y-websocket-server executable from your local
./node_modules/.bin folder, you can simply run npx. The
PORT environment variable already defaults to 1234, and
HOST defaults to
localhost.
Persist document updates in a LevelDB database.
See LevelDB Persistence for more info.
HOST=localhost PORT=1234 YPERSISTENCE=./dbDir node ./node_modules/y-websocket/bin/server.js
Send a debounced callback to an HTTP server (
POST) on document update. Note that this implementation doesn't implement a retry logic in case the
CALLBACK_URL does not work.
Can take the following ENV variables:
CALLBACK_URL : Callback server URL
CALLBACK_DEBOUNCE_WAIT : Debounce time between callbacks (in ms). Defaults to 2000 ms
CALLBACK_DEBOUNCE_MAXWAIT : Maximum time to wait before callback. Defaults to 10 seconds
CALLBACK_TIMEOUT : Timeout for the HTTP call. Defaults to 5 seconds
CALLBACK_OBJECTS : JSON of shared objects to get data (
'{"SHARED_OBJECT_NAME":"SHARED_OBJECT_TYPE}')
CALLBACK_URL=http://localhost:3000/ CALLBACK_OBJECTS='{"prosemirror":"XmlFragment"}' npm start
This sends a debounced callback to
localhost:3000 2 seconds after receiving an update (default
DEBOUNCE_WAIT) with the data of an XmlFragment named
"prosemirror" in the body.
The MIT License © Kevin Jahns