A Slate plugin to handle keyboard events in lists. List items can contain blocks.
Compatible with
slate version
^0.50.
Demo: gitbookio.github.io/slate-edit-list/
npm install @productboard/slate-edit-list
Natural keybindings:
Simple validation/normalization (see assumptions about the schema):
Useful transforms: see Utilities and Transforms.
import { EditListPlugin } from '@productboard/slate-edit-list'
const options = {} // additional options
const [
withEditList, // applies normalization to editor
onKeyDown, // keyDown handler for keyboard shortcuts
{ Editor, Element, Transforms } // Slate classes with added utility functions and transforms this package provides
] = EditListPlugin(options);
const editor = useMemo(() => withEditList(withReact(createEditor())), []);
const [value, setValue] = useState([]);
return (
<Slate editor={editor} value={value} onChange={newValue => setValue(newValue)}>
<Editable onKeyDown={onKeyDown(editor)} />
</Slate>
);
This plugin accepts options to redefine the following block types:
types: string = ["ul_list", "ol_list"] — the array of possible types for list containers. First value will be used as default.
typeItem: string = "list_item" — type for list items.
typeDefault: string = "paragraph" — type for default block in list items.
canMerge: (Node, Node) => boolean — controls which list can be merged automatically (for example when they are adjacent). Defaults to merging list with identical types
You can use this plugin with custom list block types (using plugin arguments). But your list structure should still conform to a few rules. These rules are implemented as normalizations.
Here is what a minimal list would look like:
nodes:
- kind: block
type: ul_list # Default type for bulleted lists container
nodes:
- kind: block
type: list_item # List containers can only contain list items
nodes:
# List items contain blocks. They cannot be the direct container of text.
- kind: block
type: paragraph # Default type of blocks in a list item
nodes:
- kind: text
text: Hello World
And here is an example of a multi-level list:
nodes:
- kind: block
type: ol_list
nodes:
- kind: block
type: list_item
nodes:
- kind: block
type: paragraph
nodes:
- kind: text
text: Item 1
- kind: block
type: ol_list
nodes:
- kind: block
type: list_item
nodes:
- kind: block
type: paragraph
nodes:
- kind: text
text: Item 1.1
- kind: block
type: list_item
nodes:
- kind: block
type: paragraph
nodes:
- kind: text
text: Item 1.2
slate-edit-list exports utilities and transforms:
Element.isList(node: Node) => boolean
Return true if the type of the node is one of the list types from options.
Element.isItem(node: Node) => boolean
Return true if the type of the node is the list item type from options.
Editor.isSelectionInList(editor: Editor) => boolean
Return true if selection is inside a list (and it can be unwrapped).
Editor.getItemDepth(editor: Editor, path?: Path) => number
Returns the depth of the current item (or the depth of the given path) in a list. 0 means not in a list.
Editor.getDeepestItemDepth(editor: Editor, path: Path) => number
Returns the depth of the deepest list item in a path.
Editor.getCurrentItem(editor: Editor, path?: Path) => NodeEntry<Element> || null
Returns the current item at selection (or at the given path).
Editor.getCurrentList(editor: Editor, path?: Path) => NodeEntry<Element> || null
Returns the current list at selection (or at the given path).
Editor.getPreviousItem(editor: Editor, path?: Path) => NodeEntry<Element> || null
Returns the list item preceding the item at selection (or at the given path).
Editor.getListForItem(editor: Editor, path: Path) => NodeEntry<Element> || null
Returns the list element the item at the specified path belongs to.
Editor.getItemsAtRange(editor: Editor, range?: Range) => Array<NodeEntry<Element>>
Return an array of items at the given range. The returned items are the highest list of successive items that cover the given range.
The returned array is empty if no such list can be found.
Transforms.increaseItemDepth(editor: Editor) => void
Increase the depth of the current item.
Transforms.decreaseItemDepth(editor: Editor) => void
Decrease the depth of the current item.
Transforms.wrapInList(editor: Editor, type?: string, data?: {}) => void
Wrap the current blocks in list items of a list container of the given type. You can pass optional data for the created list container.
Transforms.unwrapList(editor: Editor) => void
Unwrap all items at range from their list.
Transforms.splitListItem(editor: Editor) => void
Split current block into a new list item.
Transforms.toggleList(editor: Editor) => void
Toggle (wrap/unwrap) list at selection.