A Slate plugin to handle keyboard events in lists. List items can contain blocks.

Compatible with slate version ^0.50 .

Demo: gitbookio.github.io/slate-edit-list/

Install

npm install @ productboard / slate - edit - list

Features

Natural keybindings:

Pressing Enter insert a new list item

insert a new list item Pressing Shift+Enter split the block in the list item

split the block in the list item Pressing Tab increase the depth of the item (creates a sub-list)

increase the depth of the item (creates a sub-list) Pressing Shift+Tab decrease the depth of the item

decrease the depth of the item Pressing Delete (OSX) or Backspace at the start, remove the list item (or the list)

Simple validation/normalization (see assumptions about the schema):

Lists can contain only list items, and at least one.

List items can only be the direct children of a list.

List items must always contain blocks.

Useful transforms: see Utilities and Transforms.

Simple Usage

import { EditListPlugin } from '@productboard/slate-edit-list' const options = {} const [ withEditList, onKeyDown, { Editor, Element, Transforms } ] = EditListPlugin(options); const editor = useMemo( () => withEditList(withReact(createEditor())), []); const [value, setValue] = useState([]); return ( < Slate editor = {editor} value = {value} onChange = {newValue => setValue(newValue)}> < Editable onKeyDown = {onKeyDown(editor)} /> </ Slate > );

Arguments

This plugin accepts options to redefine the following block types:

types: string = ["ul_list", "ol_list"] — the array of possible types for list containers. First value will be used as default.

— the array of possible types for list containers. First value will be used as default. typeItem: string = "list_item" — type for list items.

— type for list items. typeDefault: string = "paragraph" — type for default block in list items.

— type for default block in list items. canMerge: (Node, Node) => boolean — controls which list can be merged automatically (for example when they are adjacent). Defaults to merging list with identical types

Assumption about the schema

You can use this plugin with custom list block types (using plugin arguments). But your list structure should still conform to a few rules. These rules are implemented as normalizations.

Here is what a minimal list would look like:

nodes: - kind: block type: ul_list nodes: - kind: block type: list_item nodes: - kind: block type: paragraph nodes: - kind: text text: Hello World

And here is an example of a multi-level list:

nodes: - kind: block type: ol_list nodes: - kind: block type: list_item nodes: - kind: block type: paragraph nodes: - kind: text text: Item 1 - kind: block type: ol_list nodes: - kind: block type: list_item nodes: - kind: block type: paragraph nodes: - kind: text text: Item 1.1 - kind: block type: list_item nodes: - kind: block type: paragraph nodes: - kind: text text: Item 1.2

Utilities and Transforms

slate-edit-list exports utilities and transforms:

Element

Element.isList(node: Node) => boolean

Return true if the type of the node is one of the list types from options.

Element.isItem(node: Node) => boolean

Return true if the type of the node is the list item type from options.

Editor

Editor.isSelectionInList(editor: Editor) => boolean

Return true if selection is inside a list (and it can be unwrapped).

Editor.getItemDepth(editor: Editor, path?: Path) => number

Returns the depth of the current item (or the depth of the given path) in a list. 0 means not in a list.

Editor.getDeepestItemDepth(editor: Editor, path: Path) => number

Returns the depth of the deepest list item in a path.

Editor.getCurrentItem(editor: Editor, path?: Path) => NodeEntry<Element> || null

Returns the current item at selection (or at the given path).

Editor.getCurrentList(editor: Editor, path?: Path) => NodeEntry<Element> || null

Returns the current list at selection (or at the given path).

Editor.getPreviousItem(editor: Editor, path?: Path) => NodeEntry<Element> || null

Returns the list item preceding the item at selection (or at the given path).

Editor.getListForItem(editor: Editor, path: Path) => NodeEntry<Element> || null

Returns the list element the item at the specified path belongs to.

Return an array of items at the given range. The returned items are the highest list of successive items that cover the given range.

The returned array is empty if no such list can be found.

Transforms

Transforms.increaseItemDepth(editor: Editor) => void

Increase the depth of the current item.

Transforms.decreaseItemDepth(editor: Editor) => void

Decrease the depth of the current item.

Transforms.wrapInList(editor: Editor, type?: string, data?: {}) => void

Wrap the current blocks in list items of a list container of the given type. You can pass optional data for the created list container.

Transforms.unwrapList(editor: Editor) => void

Unwrap all items at range from their list.

Transforms.splitListItem(editor: Editor) => void

Split current block into a new list item.

Transforms.toggleList(editor: Editor) => void

Toggle (wrap/unwrap) list at selection.