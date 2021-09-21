Vast Client JS is a JavaScript library to fetch and parse Digital Video Ad Serving Template (VAST) documents.
This library provides three components:
For the full API documentation go here. For the full Class reference go here
Complies with the VAST 4.2 specification provided by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).
VAST Client JS is available as an NPM package and can be easily installed with:
npm i @dailymotion/vast-client
Then import the components you need.
If you need to fetch and parse VAST documents, you can use the VASTClient:
import { VASTClient } from '@dailymotion/vast-client'
const vastClient = new VASTClient();
vastClient.get('https://www.examplevast.com/vast.xml')
.then(res => {
// Do something with the parsed VAST response
})
.catch(err => {
// Deal with the error
});
In addition to fetching and parsing a VAST resource, VASTClient provides options to filter a sequence of calls based on count and time of execution, together with the possibility to track URLs using VASTTracker.
To directly parse a VAST XML you can use the VASTParser:
import { VASTParser } from '@dailymotion/vast-client'
const vastParser = new VASTParser();
vastParser.parseVAST(vastXml)
.then(res => {
// Do something with the parsed VAST response
})
.catch(err => {
// Deal with the error
});
To track the execution of an ad use the VASTTracker:
import { VASTTracker } from '@dailymotion/vast-client'
const vastTracker = new VASTTracker(vastClient, ad, creative);
// Track an impression for the given ad
vastTracker.trackImpression();
The API documentation is organized by components:
⚠️ IMPORTANT ⚠️ : the release of the
3.0 version of the library introduced many breaking changes in the API.
Read the 3.0 migration guide to update your project or follow the 2.0 migration guide or 1.x API documentation if you're still using the old version.
We provide several pre-bundled versions of the client (see
dist directory)
A version for js bundlers (like webpack or rollup) is available by default when adding the lib using a package manager (like npm or yarn):
vast-client.js or
vast-client.min.js [minified].
const import {
VASTClient,
VASTParser,
VASTTracker
} from '@dailymotion/vast-client'
const vastClient = new VASTClient();
const vastParser = new VASTParser();
const vastTracker = new VASTTracker();
A pre-bundled version of VAST Client JS is available:
vast-client-browser.min.js [minified].
You can add the script directly to your page and access the library's components through the
VAST object.
<script src="vast-client-browser.min.js"></script>
var vastClient = new VAST.VASTClient();
var vastParser = new VAST.VASTParser();
var vastTracker = new VAST.VASTTracker();
A pre-bundled version for node is available too:
vast-client-node.js or
vast-client-node.min.js [minified].
const VAST = require('@dailymotion/vast-client')
const vastClient = new VAST.VASTClient();
const vastParser = new VAST.VASTParser();
const vastTracker = new VAST.VASTTracker();
