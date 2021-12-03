TokenD JS SDK is a client-side Javascript library for TokenD tokenization platform.
All notable changes to this project will be documented in this file. This project adheres to Semantic Versioning.
Add TokenD SDK to your project:
npm install -S @tokend/js-sdk
Create an SDK instance:
import { TokenD } from '@tokend/js-sdk'
let sdk = await TokenD.create('https://backend.tokend.com')
Grab your TokenD wallet:
let wallet = await sdk.api.wallets.get('my@email.com', '<my password>')
sdk.useWallet(wallet)
Read the docs and tokenize your assets!
Check out our Development Guide.
You have to add @babel/runtime-corejs2@^7.2.0 into your project due to a bug in one of SDK’s dependencies.
tokend-js-sdk is licensed under an Apache-2.0 license.