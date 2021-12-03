openbase logo
@tokend/js-sdk

by tokend
1.14.0-rc.24 (see all)

The development kit for js-based TokenD applications to access API services and performing low-level cryptographic operations

Overview

Downloads/wk

85

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

16

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

TokenD JS SDK

Overview

TokenD JS SDK is a client-side Javascript library for TokenD tokenization platform.

Changelog

All notable changes to this project will be documented in this file. This project adheres to Semantic Versioning.

Getting Started

  1. Add TokenD SDK to your project:

    npm install -S @tokend/js-sdk

  2. Create an SDK instance:

    import { TokenD } from '@tokend/js-sdk'

let sdk = await TokenD.create('https://backend.tokend.com')

  3. Grab your TokenD wallet:

    let wallet = await sdk.api.wallets.get('my@email.com', '<my password>')
sdk.useWallet(wallet)

  4. Read the docs and tokenize your assets!

Development

Check out our Development Guide.

Known issues

You have to add @babel/runtime-corejs2@^7.2.0 into your project due to a bug in one of SDK’s dependencies.

License

tokend-js-sdk is licensed under an Apache-2.0 license.

