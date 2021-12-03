TokenD JS SDK

Overview

TokenD JS SDK is a client-side Javascript library for TokenD tokenization platform.

Changelog

All notable changes to this project will be documented in this file. This project adheres to Semantic Versioning.

Getting Started

Add TokenD SDK to your project: npm install -S @tokend/js-sdk Create an SDK instance: import { TokenD } from '@tokend/js-sdk' let sdk = await TokenD.create( 'https://backend.tokend.com' ) Grab your TokenD wallet: let wallet = await sdk.api.wallets.get( 'my@email.com' , '<my password>' ) sdk.useWallet(wallet) Read the docs and tokenize your assets!

Development

Check out our Development Guide.

Known issues

You have to add @babel/runtime-corejs2@^7.2.0 into your project due to a bug in one of SDK’s dependencies.

License

tokend-js-sdk is licensed under an Apache-2.0 license.