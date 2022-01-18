apiDoc creates a documentation from API descriptions in your source code.
$ npm install -g apidoc
Add some apidoc comments anywhere in your source code:
/**
* @api {get} /user/:id Request User information
* @apiName GetUser
* @apiGroup User
*
* @apiParam {Number} id User's unique ID.
*
* @apiSuccess {String} firstname Firstname of the User.
* @apiSuccess {String} lastname Lastname of the User.
*/
Now generate the documentation from
src/ into
doc/.
$ apidoc -i src/ -o doc/
This repository contains and
example folder from which you can generate a very complete documentation on an example api endpoint. It also contains best practice hints (in the
footer.md file).
$ git clone https://github.com/apidoc/apidoc && cd apidoc
$ npm install --prod
$ ./bin/apidoc -i example -o /tmp/doc
$ $BROWSER /tmp/doc
You can generate the documentation programmatically:
import path from 'path'
import { createDoc } from 'apidoc'
const doc = createDoc({
src: path.resolve(__dirname, 'src'),
dest: path.resolve(__dirname, 'doc'), // can be omitted if dryRun is true
// if you don't want to generate the output files:
dryRun: true,
// if you don't want to see any log output:
silent: true,
})
if (typeof doc !== 'boolean') {
// Documentation was generated!
console.log(doc.data) // the parsed api documentation object
console.log(doc.project) // the project information
}
Install type definitions (see @types/apidoc):
$ npm install -D @types/apidoc
You can use apidoc in Docker like this:
# first build the image after cloning this repository
docker build -t apidoc/apidoc .
# run it
docker run --rm -v $(pwd):/home/node/apidoc apidoc/apidoc -o outputdir -i inputdir
C#, Go, Dart, Java, JavaScript, PHP, Scala (all DocStyle capable languages):
/**
* This is a comment.
*/
Clojure:
;;;;
;; This is a comment.
;;;;
CoffeeScript:
###
This is a comment.
###
Elixir:
#{
# This is a comment.
#}
Erlang:
%{
% This is a comment.
%}
Perl
#**
# This is a comment.
#*
=pod
This is a comment.
=cut
Python
"""
This is a comment.
"""
Ruby
=begin
This is a comment.
=end
apiDoc will auto include installed plugins.
npm install apidoc-plugin-schema
For details and an example on how to implement your own plugin, please view apidoc-plugin-test.
Please create a new issue if you have a suggestion/question or if you found a problem/bug.
apiDoc is a collaborative project. Pull requests are welcome. Please see the CONTRIBUTING file.
pip install flask-apidoc
npm install grunt-apidoc.
npm install gapidoc.
npm install --save-dev webpack-apidoc.