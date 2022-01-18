openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@toinane/apidoc

by apidoc
0.17.9 (see all)

RESTful web API Documentation Generator.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16

GitHub Stars

9.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

94

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

apiDoc

apiDoc creates a documentation from API descriptions in your source code.

validate Dependency Status NPM version Join the chat at https://gitter.im/apidoc/talk

Documentation: apidocjs.com

Live DEMO

Installation

$ npm install -g apidoc

Usage

Add some apidoc comments anywhere in your source code:

/**
 * @api {get} /user/:id Request User information
 * @apiName GetUser
 * @apiGroup User
 *
 * @apiParam {Number} id User's unique ID.
 *
 * @apiSuccess {String} firstname Firstname of the User.
 * @apiSuccess {String} lastname  Lastname of the User.
 */

Now generate the documentation from src/ into doc/.

$ apidoc -i src/ -o doc/

This repository contains and example folder from which you can generate a very complete documentation on an example api endpoint. It also contains best practice hints (in the footer.md file).

$ git clone https://github.com/apidoc/apidoc && cd apidoc
$ npm install --prod
$ ./bin/apidoc -i example -o /tmp/doc
$ $BROWSER /tmp/doc

Programmatic usage

You can generate the documentation programmatically:

import path from 'path'
import { createDoc } from 'apidoc'

const doc = createDoc({
  src: path.resolve(__dirname, 'src'),
  dest: path.resolve(__dirname, 'doc'), // can be omitted if dryRun is true
  // if you don't want to generate the output files:
  dryRun: true,
  // if you don't want to see any log output:
  silent: true,
})

if (typeof doc !== 'boolean') {
  // Documentation was generated!
  console.log(doc.data) // the parsed api documentation object
  console.log(doc.project) // the project information
}

Install type definitions (see @types/apidoc):

$ npm install -D @types/apidoc

Docker image

You can use apidoc in Docker like this:

# first build the image after cloning this repository
docker build -t apidoc/apidoc .
# run it
docker run --rm -v $(pwd):/home/node/apidoc apidoc/apidoc -o outputdir -i inputdir

Supported programming languages

  • C#, Go, Dart, Java, JavaScript, PHP, Scala (all DocStyle capable languages):

    /**
  * This is a comment.
  */

  • Clojure:

    ;;;;
;; This is a comment.
;;;;

  • CoffeeScript:

    ###
This is a comment.
###

  • Elixir:

    #{
# This is a comment.
#}

  • Erlang:

    %{
% This is a comment.
%}

  • Perl

    #**
# This is a comment.
#*

    =pod
This is a comment.
=cut

  • Python

    """
This is a comment.
"""

  • Ruby

    =begin
This is a comment.
=end

Plugins (extend apiDoc)

apiDoc will auto include installed plugins.

  • apidoc-plugin-schema Generates and inject apidoc elements from api schemas. npm install apidoc-plugin-schema

For details and an example on how to implement your own plugin, please view apidoc-plugin-test.

Support

Please create a new issue if you have a suggestion/question or if you found a problem/bug.

Contributing

apiDoc is a collaborative project. Pull requests are welcome. Please see the CONTRIBUTING file.

Build tools

Integration

Converter

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial