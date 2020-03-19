Toi is a validator for JavaScript values written in TypeScript.
It's heavily inspired by Joi, but actually uses different features from TypeScript's type system to infer the output type of a validation schema.
It comes in two related packages:
@toi/toi which contains the most basic validators. You can see the source in
packages/toi.
@toi/toix which contains extra and commonly used validators. You can see the
source in
packages/toix.
Unlike Joi, it takes a more flexible and monadic approach to building validation schemas.
It's packaged under the organization scope
@toi. Just do:
# for toi
yarn add @toi/toi
npm i --save @toi/toi
# for toix
yarn add @toi/toix
npm i --save @toi/toix
The major versions of these two packages will always be in sync. It's
recommended you use the caret semver. Currently that is:
@^1.0.0.
A validation schema is just a function that has type information about what it's inputs must be and what the output must be. You invoke this function over the defined input, and you'll be sure to receive the defined output. Toi makes it easy to combine validation schemas to build rich output types.
A validator, i.e. a validation schema, has the type
toi.Validator<Input, Output>. You can make your own validators easily by using the heper function
toi.wrap.
Validators can be combined with the
and function. In full honesty, it acts
like the logical conjucation operator, but it's really more of a
bind or
map operator seen in monads. Effecitvely, it composes the validator function
on which it's called and the provided validation function.
Each validator must obey these rules:
null and
undefined as values, unless really special.
ValidationError if the value is not expected.
Let's take a look at some common patterns and how they work with Toi.
Here's a validation schema for all objects of the form
{ num: number; str: string }.
import * as toi from "@toi/toi";
const isObject = toi
.required() // make toi reject null or undefined
.and(toi.obj.isplain()) // forces that the value is a plain JS object
.and(
toi.obj.keys({
num: toi.required().and(toi.num.is()),
str: toi.required().and(toi.str.is())
})
); // makes sure that the object has props num, str that are never null
isObject({ num: 1, str: "1" }); // will pass
isObject(null); // will throw toi.ValidationError
You can use
toi.required() or
toi.optional() to enforce strict non-null
rules. In TypeScript 2.8 there are conditional types, and these methods use
them to infer whether the starting value is nullable, therefore propagate that
type information down the chain.
It is sometimes possible to skip using these, if you already know what type you'll be validating. It's also possible to just not use them at all, in which case nullable type information will not be propagated down the chain. It doesn't mean tho, that the value is non-null!
Toi and ToiX are laid out in a specific way, to help you identify validators easily:
toi is the toplevel module. It contains the following submodules:
num includes validators that work with numbers
str includes validators that work with strings
bool includes validators that work with booleans
obj includes validators that work with objects
array includes validators that work with arrays
date includes validators that work with dates
any includes validators for any value
optional special validator for starting a nullable chain
required special validator for starting a non-nullable chain
Each submodule contains a method named
is that does the most basic type
check. For example:
toi.num.is() validates that the value provided is a
number,
toi.str.is() validates that the value provided is a string, etc.
Inside each submodule you'll find different validators for different types of validations.
One of the goals for Toi is to have really readable code, and you should really take a look at it in order to find the validators you want. In fact, the website is just Toi!
You can inspect each
toi.ValidationError via the
reasons property. If set,
it will mimic the shape of the value that failed validation. So, if an object
fails validation due to some of its properties failing validation, the
reasons property will be an object with properties that map to other
toi.ValidationErrors which caused the validation failure. Similarly it works
for arrays.
It's real easy. First, make sure you obey the rules for each validator. Otherwise, there are three methods that will make your life easier:
toi.wrap("name-in-stack-trace", value => value) to convert a simple
validation function into a full-blown
toi.Validator.
toi.allow(value => !value, "value is truthy") to create a simple
validation function that obeys the rules, from a function that returns
true if the validation passes, or
false if it does not. You still have
to use
toi.wrap on top of this.
toi.transform(value => value + 1) to create a simple validation function
that transforms a value into a different value, and obeys the rules. You
still have to use
toi.wrap on top of this.
Only the basic validators out of which you can build more complex validators
should be placed in the
toi package. Everything else should go into
toix.
Test coverage must be 100% for both packages. If you don't like it, please make your own library. Toi was designed to be easy to interoperate with custom validators (unlike Joi).
Tests must test what the documentation says. Don't test JavaScript runtime methods, but do explicitly say that they're used.
Copyright © 2018 Stojan Dimitrovski, some rights reserved.
Licensed under the MIT license. You can get a copy of it in
LICENSE.