Toi

Toi is a validator for JavaScript values written in TypeScript.

It's heavily inspired by Joi, but actually uses different features from TypeScript's type system to infer the output type of a validation schema.

How to use?

It comes in two related packages:

@toi/toi which contains the most basic validators. You can see the source in packages/toi .

@toi/toix which contains extra and commonly used validators. You can see the source in packages/toix .

Unlike Joi, it takes a more flexible and monadic approach to building validation schemas.

Install

It's packaged under the organization scope @toi . Just do:

yarn add @toi /toi npm i --save @toi /toi yarn add @toi /toix npm i --save @toi /toix

The major versions of these two packages will always be in sync. It's recommended you use the caret semver. Currently that is: @^1.0.0 .

What's a validation schema?

A validation schema is just a function that has type information about what it's inputs must be and what the output must be. You invoke this function over the defined input, and you'll be sure to receive the defined output. Toi makes it easy to combine validation schemas to build rich output types.

A validator, i.e. a validation schema, has the type toi.Validator<Input, Output> . You can make your own validators easily by using the heper function toi.wrap .

Validators can be combined with the and function. In full honesty, it acts like the logical conjucation operator, but it's really more of a bind or map operator seen in monads. Effecitvely, it composes the validator function on which it's called and the provided validation function.

Each validator must obey these rules:

Must always accept null and undefined as values, unless really special.

and as values, unless really special. Must always throw a ValidationError if the value is not expected.

if the value is not expected. Must throw any non-validation errors as early as possible.

Must return the correct value passed to them. This value may be transformed.

How it works?

Let's take a look at some common patterns and how they work with Toi.

Here's a validation schema for all objects of the form { num: number; str: string } .

import * as toi from "@toi/toi" ; const isObject = toi .required() .and(toi.obj.isplain()) .and( toi.obj.keys({ num: toi.required().and(toi.num.is()), str: toi.required().and(toi.str.is()) }) ); isObject({ num: 1 , str: "1" }); isObject( null );

You can use toi.required() or toi.optional() to enforce strict non-null rules. In TypeScript 2.8 there are conditional types, and these methods use them to infer whether the starting value is nullable, therefore propagate that type information down the chain.

It is sometimes possible to skip using these, if you already know what type you'll be validating. It's also possible to just not use them at all, in which case nullable type information will not be propagated down the chain. It doesn't mean tho, that the value is non-null!

All the validators!

Toi and ToiX are laid out in a specific way, to help you identify validators easily:

toi is the toplevel module. It contains the following submodules:

num includes validators that work with numbers

str includes validators that work with strings

bool includes validators that work with booleans

obj includes validators that work with objects

array includes validators that work with arrays

date includes validators that work with dates

any includes validators for any value

optional special validator for starting a nullable chain

special validator for starting a nullable chain required special validator for starting a non-nullable chain

Each submodule contains a method named is that does the most basic type check. For example: toi.num.is() validates that the value provided is a number, toi.str.is() validates that the value provided is a string, etc.

Inside each submodule you'll find different validators for different types of validations.

One of the goals for Toi is to have really readable code, and you should really take a look at it in order to find the validators you want. In fact, the website is just Toi!

Validation Errors

You can inspect each toi.ValidationError via the reasons property. If set, it will mimic the shape of the value that failed validation. So, if an object fails validation due to some of its properties failing validation, the reasons property will be an object with properties that map to other toi.ValidationError s which caused the validation failure. Similarly it works for arrays.

Writing your own validators?

It's real easy. First, make sure you obey the rules for each validator. Otherwise, there are three methods that will make your life easier:

toi.wrap("name-in-stack-trace", value => value) to convert a simple validation function into a full-blown toi.Validator . toi.allow(value => !value, "value is truthy") to create a simple validation function that obeys the rules, from a function that returns true if the validation passes, or false if it does not. You still have to use toi.wrap on top of this. toi.transform(value => value + 1) to create a simple validation function that transforms a value into a different value, and obeys the rules. You still have to use toi.wrap on top of this.

Contributing

Only the basic validators out of which you can build more complex validators should be placed in the toi package. Everything else should go into toix .

Test coverage must be 100% for both packages. If you don't like it, please make your own library. Toi was designed to be easy to interoperate with custom validators (unlike Joi).

Tests must test what the documentation says. Don't test JavaScript runtime methods, but do explicitly say that they're used.

License

Copyright © 2018 Stojan Dimitrovski, some rights reserved.