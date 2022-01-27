Colyseus is an Authoritative Multiplayer Framework for Node.js, with clients available for the Web, Unity3d, Defold, Haxe, and Cocos2d-X. (See official clients)
The project focuses on providing synchronizable data structures for realtime and turn-based games, matchmaking, and ease of usage both on the server-side and client-side.
The mission of the framework is to be a standard netcode & matchmaking solution for any kind of project you can think of!
You're encouraged to take a look on some games being developed with it and make your own!
Create a bare-bones Colyseus server by using
npm init colyseus-app.
npm init colyseus-app my-colyseus-server
cd my-colyseus-server
npm start
If so Colyseus Arena cloud hosting is the solution you are looking for. Easily upload your existing Colyseus Server code and get started today for Free!
See the official examples for usage reference with the latest version of Colyseus.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Aymeric Chauvin
💬 💡
|
Brian Hay
🖋
|
Damian A. Pastorini
💬 📖 🐛
|
Darek Greenly
💬 🐛 💻
|
David Rydwanski
💬 💻
|
Dr. Burton
🧑🏫
|
Endel Dreyer
💻 📖 💡
|
Enriqueto
💼
|
Fazri Zubair
💬 💻 🤔 💼
|
Federico
🐛 💻
|
James Jacoby
💬 💡 🖋
|
Jonas Voland
💬 🐛 💻 🤔 💡
|
Kyle J. Kemp
💬 🐛 💻 🤔
|
Luke Wood
💬 🐛 💻
|
Milad Doorbash
🐛 💻
|
Nikita Borisov
🐛 💻 💼 🤔
|
Phil Harvey
📖
|
Sergey
🐛 💻
|
Tom
💬 🐛 🤔
|
Tommy Leung
🧑🏫
|
digimbyte
📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!
We encourage you to contribute to Colyseus! Please check out the Contributing guide for guidelines about how to proceed. Join us!
Everyone interacting in Colyseus and its sub-projects' codebases, issue trackers and chat rooms is expected to follow the code of conduct.
As of February 2021, Colyseus is owned and sponsored by Lucid Sight. A warm thank you for previous supporters of the project is forever documented in the early supporters wiki page.
MIT