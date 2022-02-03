The Powerful Component to Display and Edit Data. Experience the Ultimate Data Transformer!

🚩 Table of Contents

📦 Packages

The functionality of TOAST UI Grid is available when using the Plain javaScript, React, Vue Component.

toast-ui.grid - Plain JavaScript component implemented by NHN.

toast-ui.vue-grid - Vue wrapper component implemented by NHN.

wrapper component implemented by NHN. toast-ui.react-grid - React wrapper component implemented by NHN.

🤖 The Toast UI Grid Is an Ultimate Transformer

Data Can Be Displayed in Any Format

Styling

The TOAST UI Grid is a component that can display, edit, add, and delete multiple data. You can append units to the data shown and use html to represent images and links instead of textual data.

Summary

The summary function allows you to caculate on multiple rows of data and display the results. It automatically calculates the total sum, the average, the maximum and minimum value, and updates each result whenever the value changes.

Tree Data

Starting with version 3 or later, you can use tree data to represent them in a hierarchy. Now let's process the data we want.

Provides a Custom Editing Elements

In order to edit the data, you don't need to use html to create the editing elements yourself. It supports various input elements such as text, select box, checkbox, radio button. You can set the data editing method just by setting options. You can also show editing elements whatever you want through Custom Editor.

Simple, Easy to Use Themes

It has three themes: default, striped (zebra pattern), and clean theme. You can easily add the desired design to the themes provided through the theme API. Themes API has been improved since version 3, allowing you to easily control the background color of the header / body area and vertical / horizontal border lines without modifying CSS styles directly. Use the theme to customize your grid.

default striped clean

In addition, a variety of powerful features can be found on the demo page below. 👇👇👇

🎨 Features

🐾 Examples

Here are more examples and play with TOAST UI Grid!

TypeScript

If you are using TypeScript, you must use import module = require('module') to import the Grid module. See "export = " and "import = require()".

import Grid = require ( 'tui-grid' ); const instance = new Grid({ });

🌏 Browser Support

Chrome Internet Explorer Edge Safari Firefox Yes 9+ Yes Yes Yes

🔧 Pull Request Steps

TOAST UI products are open source, so you can create a pull request(PR) after you fix issues. Run npm scripts and develop yourself with the following process.

Setup

Fork master branch into your personal repository. Clone it to local computer. Install node modules. Before starting development, you should check if there are any errors.

$ git clone https://github.com/{your-personal-repo}/tui.grid.git $ npm install $ cd packages/toast-ui.grid $ npm install $ npm run test

Develop

Let's start development! You can see your code reflected as soon as you save the code by running a server. Don't miss adding test cases and then make green rights.

Run webpack-dev-server

$ npm start

Run storybook

$ npm run storybook

Run cypress test

$ npm run test

Pull Request

Before uploading your PR, run test one last time to check if there are any errors. If it has no errors, commit and then push it!

For more information on PR's steps, please see links in the Contributing section.

💬 Contributing

🍞 TOAST UI Family

🚀 Used By

📜 License

This software is licensed under the MIT © NHN.