This is Vue component wrapping TOAST UI Chart.
Vue Wrapper of TOAST UI Chart applies Google Analytics (GA) to collect statistics on the use of open source, in order to identify how widely TOAST UI Chart is used throughout the world. It also serves as important index to determine the future course of projects. location.hostname (e.g. > “ui.toast.com") is to be collected and the sole purpose is nothing but to measure statistics on the usage. To disable GA, use the following
usageStatistics options when declare Vue Wrapper compoent.
var options = {
...
usageStatistics: false
}
Or, include
tui-code-snippet.js (v1.4.0 or later) and then immediately write the options as follows:
tui.usageStatistics = false;
npm install --save @toast-ui/vue-chart
You can use Toast UI Chart for Vue as moudule format or namespace. When using module format, you should load
tui-chart.css in the script. Also, map files are not included, so if you want to use a map chart, you have to import map files in the same way.
Using Ecmascript module
import 'tui-chart/dist/tui-chart.css'
import { barChart, lineChart } from '@toast-ui/vue-chart'
Using Commonjs module
require('tui-chart/dist/tui-chart.css');
var toastui = require('@toast-ui/vue-chart');
var barChart = toastui.barChart;
var lineChart = toastui.lineChart;
Using namespace
var barChart = toastui.barChart;
var lineChart = toastui.lineChart;
Using map files
import 'tui-chart/dist/maps/south-korea';
import { mapChart } from '@toast-ui/vue-chart'
You can use all kinds of charts in tui.chart. Vue Components for each chart types are:
barChart
columnChart
lineChart
areaChart
bubbleChart
scatterChart
pieChart
comboChart
mapChart
heatmapChart
treemapChart
radialChart
boxplotChart
bulletChart
If you want to use
barChart, insert
<bar-chart> in the template or html.
data prop is required.
<bar-chart :data="chartData"/>
Load chart component and then add it to the
components in your component or Vue instance.
If you want to use
barChart, implement like this:
import 'tui-chart/dist/tui-chart.css'
import { barChart } from '@toast-ui/vue-chart'
export default {
components: {
'bar-chart': barChart
},
data() {
return {
chartData: { // for 'data' prop of 'bar-chart'
categories: ['July', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov'],
series: [
{
name: 'Budget',
data: [3000, 5000, 7000, 6000, 4000]
},
{
name: 'Income',
data: [1000, 7000, 2000, 5000, 3000]
}
]
}
}
}
}
or
import 'tui-chart/dist/tui-chart.css'
import { barChart } from '@toast-ui/vue-chart'
new Vue({
el: '#app',
components: {
'bar-chart': barChart
},
data() {
return {
chartData: { // for 'data' prop of 'bar-chart'
categories: ['July', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov'],
series: [
{
name: 'Budget',
data: [3000, 5000, 7000, 6000, 4000]
},
{
name: 'Income',
data: [1000, 7000, 2000, 5000, 3000]
}
]
}
}
}
});
You can use
data,
options,
theme props for initailize tui.chart.
If you want to use other maps, you should use
map prop.
For more detail with example, see Getting-Started
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|data
|Object
|O
|This prop is for data of the chart. When you change data, chart is rendering for changing data.
|options
|Object
|X
|This prop is for options of tui.chart. You can configuration about chart.
|theme
|Object
|X
|This prop can change theme of the chart.
|map
|Object
|X
|If you want to use other maps, you set Object that is required
name and
value.
For more detail with example, see Getting-Started
|Name
|Description
|load
|This event occurs when the chart is loaded, except options has
showLabel: true in the series.
|selectLegend
|This event occurs when the label of legend is clicked.
|selectSeries
|This event occurs when options has
allowSelect: true in the series and then the series is selected.
|unselectSeries
|This event occurs when options has
allowSelect: true in the series and then the series is unselected.
|beforeShowTooltip
|This event occurs before tooltip show.
|afterShowTooltip
|This event occurs after tooltip show.
|beforeHideTooltip
|This event occurs before tooltip hide.
|zoom
|This event occurs when change rate of zoom.
|changeCheckedLegends
|This event occurs when the legend's checkbox changes.
For use method, first you need to assign ref attribute of element like this:
<bar-chart ref="tuiBarChart" data="chartData"/>
After then you can use methods through
this.$refs. We provide
invoke method. You can use
invoke method to call the method of tui.chart. First argument of invoke is name of the method and second argument is parameters of the method.
this.$refs.tuiBarChart.invoke('resize', {
width: 500,
height: 500
});
const checkedLegend = this.$refs.tuiBarChart.invoke('getCheckedLegend');
In the api document, check the methods for each chart type.
TOAST UI products are open source, so you can create a pull request(PR) after you fix issues. Run npm scripts and develop yourself with the following process.
Fork
develop branch into your personal repository.
Clone it to local computer. Install node modules.
Before starting development, you should check to haveany errors.
$ git clone https://github.com/{your-personal-repo}/[[repo name]].git
$ cd [[repo name]]
$ npm install
Let's start development!
Before PR, check to test lastly and then check any errors. If it has no error, commit and then push it!
For more information on PR's step, please see links of Contributing section.