TOAST UI Chart for Vue

This is Vue component wrapping TOAST UI Chart.

🚩 Table of Contents

Collect statistics on the use of open source

Vue Wrapper of TOAST UI Chart applies Google Analytics (GA) to collect statistics on the use of open source, in order to identify how widely TOAST UI Chart is used throughout the world. It also serves as important index to determine the future course of projects. location.hostname (e.g. > “ui.toast.com") is to be collected and the sole purpose is nothing but to measure statistics on the usage. To disable GA, use the following usageStatistics options when declare Vue Wrapper compoent.

var options = { ... usageStatistics: false }

Or, include tui-code-snippet.js (v1.4.0 or later) and then immediately write the options as follows:

tui.usageStatistics = false ;

💾 Install

Using npm

npm install --save @toast-ui/vue-chart

📊 Usage

Load

You can use Toast UI Chart for Vue as moudule format or namespace. When using module format, you should load tui-chart.css in the script. Also, map files are not included, so if you want to use a map chart, you have to import map files in the same way.

Using Ecmascript module import 'tui-chart/dist/tui-chart.css' import { barChart, lineChart } from '@toast-ui/vue-chart'

Using Commonjs module require ( 'tui-chart/dist/tui-chart.css' ); var toastui = require ( '@toast-ui/vue-chart' ); var barChart = toastui.barChart; var lineChart = toastui.lineChart;

Using namespace var barChart = toastui.barChart; var lineChart = toastui.lineChart;

Using map files import 'tui-chart/dist/maps/south-korea' ; import { mapChart } from '@toast-ui/vue-chart'

Components

You can use all kinds of charts in tui.chart. Vue Components for each chart types are:

barChart

columnChart

lineChart

areaChart

bubbleChart

scatterChart

pieChart

comboChart

mapChart

heatmapChart

treemapChart

radialChart

boxplotChart

bulletChart

Implement

If you want to use barChart , insert <bar-chart> in the template or html. data prop is required. < bar-chart :data = "chartData" /> Load chart component and then add it to the components in your component or Vue instance. If you want to use barChart , implement like this: import 'tui-chart/dist/tui-chart.css' import { barChart } from '@toast-ui/vue-chart' export default { components : { 'bar-chart' : barChart }, data() { return { chartData : { categories : [ 'July' , 'Aug' , 'Sep' , 'Oct' , 'Nov' ], series : [ { name : 'Budget' , data : [ 3000 , 5000 , 7000 , 6000 , 4000 ] }, { name : 'Income' , data : [ 1000 , 7000 , 2000 , 5000 , 3000 ] } ] } } } } or import 'tui-chart/dist/tui-chart.css' import { barChart } from '@toast-ui/vue-chart' new Vue({ el : '#app' , components : { 'bar-chart' : barChart }, data() { return { chartData : { categories : [ 'July' , 'Aug' , 'Sep' , 'Oct' , 'Nov' ], series : [ { name : 'Budget' , data : [ 3000 , 5000 , 7000 , 6000 , 4000 ] }, { name : 'Income' , data : [ 1000 , 7000 , 2000 , 5000 , 3000 ] } ] } } } });

Props

You can use data , options , theme props for initailize tui.chart.

If you want to use other maps, you should use map prop.

For more detail with example, see Getting-Started

Name Type Required Description data Object O This prop is for data of the chart. When you change data, chart is rendering for changing data. options Object X This prop is for options of tui.chart. You can configuration about chart. theme Object X This prop can change theme of the chart. map Object X If you want to use other maps, you set Object that is required name and value .

Event

For more detail with example, see Getting-Started

Name Description load This event occurs when the chart is loaded, except options has showLabel: true in the series. selectLegend This event occurs when the label of legend is clicked. selectSeries This event occurs when options has allowSelect: true in the series and then the series is selected. unselectSeries This event occurs when options has allowSelect: true in the series and then the series is unselected. beforeShowTooltip This event occurs before tooltip show. afterShowTooltip This event occurs after tooltip show. beforeHideTooltip This event occurs before tooltip hide. zoom This event occurs when change rate of zoom. changeCheckedLegends This event occurs when the legend's checkbox changes.

Method

For use method, first you need to assign ref attribute of element like this:

< bar-chart ref = "tuiBarChart" data = "chartData" />

After then you can use methods through this.$refs . We provide invoke method. You can use invoke method to call the method of tui.chart. First argument of invoke is name of the method and second argument is parameters of the method.

this .$refs.tuiBarChart.invoke( 'resize' , { width : 500 , height : 500 }); const checkedLegend = this .$refs.tuiBarChart.invoke( 'getCheckedLegend' );

In the api document, check the methods for each chart type.

🔧 Pull Request Steps

TOAST UI products are open source, so you can create a pull request(PR) after you fix issues. Run npm scripts and develop yourself with the following process.

Setup

Fork develop branch into your personal repository. Clone it to local computer. Install node modules. Before starting development, you should check to haveany errors.

$ git clone https://github.com/{your-personal-repo}/[[repo name]].git $ cd [[repo name]] $ npm install

Develop

Let's start development!

Pull Request

Before PR, check to test lastly and then check any errors. If it has no error, commit and then push it!

For more information on PR's step, please see links of Contributing section.

📙 Documents

💬 Contributing

📜 License

This software is licensed under the MIT © NHN.