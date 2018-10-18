This is Vue component wrapping TOAST UI Calendar.
Vue Wrapper of TOAST UI Calendar applies Google Analytics (GA) to collect statistics on the use of open source, in order to identify how widely TOAST UI Calendar is used throughout the world. It also serves as important index to determine the future course of projects. location.hostname (e.g. > “ui.toast.com") is to be collected and the sole purpose is nothing but to measure statistics on the usage. To disable GA, include tui-code-snippet.js and then immediately write the options as follows:
tui.usageStatistics = false;
npm install --save @toast-ui/vue-calendar
You can use Toast UI Calendar for Vue as moudule format or namespace. Also you can use Single File Component (SFC of Vue). When using module format and SFC, you should load
tui-calendar.css in the script.
Using Ecmascript module
import { Calendar } from '@toast-ui/vue-calendar';
import 'tui-calendar/dist/tui-calendar.css';
// If you use the default popups, use this.
import 'tui-date-picker/dist/tui-date-picker.css';
import 'tui-time-picker/dist/tui-time-picker.css';
Using Commonjs module
require('tui-calendar/dist/tui-calendar.css');
// If you use the default popups, use this.
require('tui-date-picker/dist/tui-date-picker.css');
require('tui-time-picker/dist/tui-time-picker.css');
var toastui = require('@toast-ui/vue-calendar');
var Calendar = toastui.Calendar;
Using Single File Component
import 'tui-calendar/dist/tui-calendar.css'
import Calendar from '@toast-ui/vue-calendar/src/Calendar.vue'
// If you use the default popups, use this.
import 'tui-date-picker/dist/tui-date-picker.css';
import 'tui-time-picker/dist/tui-time-picker.css';
Using namespace
var Calendar = toastui.Calendar;
Load calendar component and then add it to the
components in your component or Vue instance.
import 'tui-calendar/dist/tui-calendar.css'
import { Calendar } from '@toast-ui/vue-calendar'
export default {
name: 'YourComponent',
components: {
'calendar': Calendar
}
}
or
import 'tui-calendar/dist/tui-calendar.css'
import { Calendar } from '@toast-ui/vue-calendar'
new Vue({
el: '#app',
components: {
'calendar': Calendar
}
});
Insert
<calendar> in the template or html.
<calendar> element should have own height.
<calendar style="height: 800px;"/>
We provide props for Options of Toast UI Calendar. Each name of props is same options of Toast UI Calendar except
view is for
defaultView of option. Additionally you can set schedules using
schedules of prop.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Reactive
|Description
|schedules
|Array
|[]
|O
|Schedule list of calendar. If this prop is changed, Calendar is rendering.
|calendars
|Array
|[]
|O
|Type list of calendars
|view
|String
|'week'
|O
|View of calendar. There are three views,
day,
week and
month.
|taskView
|Boolean, Array
|true
|O
|Show the milestone and task in weekly, daily view. If set
true, the milestone and task show. If you want to show only the milestone or task, set array like this:
['mileston'] or
['task'].
|scheduleView
|Boolean, Array
|true
|O
|Show the all day and time grid in weekly, daily view. If set
true, the all day and time show. If you want to show only the all day or time, set array like this:
['allday'] or
['time'].
|theme
|Object
|{}
|O
|Customize theme. For more infomation about theme, see ThemeConfig of Toast UI Calendar.
|week
|Object
|{}
|O
|Set more for the
week and
day view. For more infomation about week, see WeekOptions of Toast UI Calendar.
|month
|Object
|{}
|O
|Set more for the
month view. For more infomation about month, see MonthOptions of Toast UI Calendar.
|timezones
|Array
|[]
|O
|Set multiple time zones. For more information about timezones, see Timezone of Toast UI Calendar.
|disableDblClick
|Boolean
|false
|O
|Disable double click to create a schedule.
|disableClick
|Boolean
|false
|O
|Whether to use mouse click events as defaults to create schedules.
|isReadOnly
|Boolean
|false
|O
|Set read only mode. If
true, a user can't create and modify any schedule.
|template
|Object
|{}
|X
|Customize renderer. For more information about template, see Template of Toast UI Calendar.
|useCreationPopup
|Boolean
|true
|X
|Whether use default creation popup or not.
|useDetailPopup
|Boolean
|true
|X
|Whether use default detail popup or not.
|usageStatistics
|Boolean
|true
|X
|Whether send hostnames to Google Analytics or not.
<template>
<calendar style="height: 800px;"
:calendars="calendarList"
:schedules="scheduleList"
:view="view"
:taskView="taskView"
:scheduleView="scheduleView"
:theme="theme"
:week="week"
:month="month"
:timezones="timezones"
:disableDblClick="disableDblClick"
:isReadOnly="isReadOnly"
:template="template"
:useCreationPopup="useCreationPopup"
:useDetailPopup="useDetailPopup"
/>
</template>
<script>
import 'tui-calendar/dist/tui-calendar.css'
import { Calendar } from '@toast-ui/vue-calendar';
export default {
name: 'myCalendar',
components: {
'calendar': Calendar
},
data() {
return {
calendarList: [
{
id: '0',
name: 'home'
},
{
id: '1',
name: 'office'
}
],
scheduleList: [
{
id: '1',
calendarId: '1',
title: 'my schedule',
category: 'time',
dueDateClass: '',
start: '2018-10-18T22:30:00+09:00',
end: '2018-10-19T02:30:00+09:00'
},
{
id: '2',
calendarId: '1',
title: 'second schedule',
category: 'time',
dueDateClass: '',
start: '2018-10-18T17:30:00+09:00',
end: '2018-10-19T17:31:00+09:00'
}
],
view: 'day',
taskView: false,
scheduleView: ['time'],
theme: {
'month.dayname.height': '30px',
'month.dayname.borderLeft': '1px solid #ff0000',
'month.dayname.textAlign': 'center',
'week.today.color': '#333',
'week.daygridLeft.width': '100px',
'week.timegridLeft.width': '100px'
},
week: {
narrowWeekend: true,
showTimezoneCollapseButton: true,
timezonesCollapsed: false
},
month: {
visibleWeeksCount: 6,
startDayOfWeek: 1
},
timezones: [{
timezoneOffset: 540,
displayLabel: 'GMT+09:00',
tooltip: 'Seoul'
}, {
timezoneOffset: -420,
displayLabel: 'GMT-08:00',
tooltip: 'Los Angeles'
}],
disableDblClick: true,
isReadOnly: false,
template: {
milestone: function(schedule) {
return `<span style="color:red;">${schedule.title}</span>`;
},
milestoneTitle: function() {
return 'MILESTONE';
},
},
useCreationPopup: true,
useDetailPopup: false,
}
}
}
</script>
timezone prop has multi timezones and
week prop has
{ showTimezoneCollapseButton: true }.
For more information such as the parameters of each event, see Event of Toast UI Calendar.
<template>
<calendar style="height: 800px;"
@afterRenderSchedule="onAfterRenderSchedule"
@beforeCreateSchedule="onBeforeCreateSchedule"
@beforeDeleteSchedule="onBeforeDeleteSchedule"
@beforeUpdateSchedule="onBeforeUpdateSchedule"
@clickDayname="onClickDayname"
@clickSchedule="onClickSchedule"
@clickTimezonesCollapseBtn="onClickTimezonesCollapseBtn"
/>
</template>
<script>
import 'tui-calendar/dist/tui-calendar.css'
import { Calendar } from '@toast-ui/vue-calendar';
export default {
name: 'myCalendar',
components: {
'calendar': Calendar
},
methods: {
onAfterRenderSchedule(e) {
// implement your code
},
onBeforeCreateSchedule(e) {
// implement your code
},
onBeforeDeleteSchedule(e) {
// implement your code
},
onBeforeUpdateSchedule(e) {
// implement your code
},
onClickDayname(e) {
// implement your code
},
onClickSchedule(e) {
// implement your code
},
onClickTimezonesCollapseBtn(e) {
// implement your code
}
}
}
</script>
For use method, first you need to assign
ref attribute of element like this:
<calendar ref="tuiCalendar"/>
After then you can use methods through
this.$refs. We provide
getRootElement and
invoke methods.
getRootElement
You can get root element of calendar using this method.
this.$refs.tuiCalendar.getRootElement();
invoke
If you want to more manipulate the Calendar, you can use
invoke method to call the method of Toast UI Calendar. First argument of
invoke is name of the method and second argument is parameters of the method. To find out what kind of methods are available, see method of Toast UI Calendar.
this.$refs.tuiCalendar.invoke('today');
TOAST UI products are open source, so you can create a pull request(PR) after you fix issues. Run npm scripts and develop yourself with the following process.
Fork
develop branch into your personal repository.
Clone it to local computer. Install node modules.
Before starting development, you should check to haveany errors.
$ git clone https://github.com/{your-personal-repo}/[[repo name]].git
$ cd [[repo name]]
$ npm install
Let's start development!
Before PR, check to test lastly and then check any errors. If it has no error, commit and then push it!
For more information on PR's step, please see links of Contributing section.