This is a React component wrapping TOAST UI Chart.
React Wrapper of TOAST UI Chart applies Google Analytics (GA) to collect statistics on the use of open source, in order to identify how widely TOAST UI Chart is used throughout the world. It also serves as important index to determine the future course of projects. location.hostname (e.g. > “ui.toast.com") is to be collected and the sole purpose is nothing but to measure statistics on the usage. To disable GA, use the
usageStatistics props like the example below.
var options = {
...
usageStatistics: false
}
Or, include
tui-code-snippet.js (v1.4.0 or later) and then immediately write the options as follows:
tui.usageStatistics = false;
npm install --save @toast-ui/react-chart
You can use Toast UI Chart for React as a ECMAScript module or a CommonJS module. As this module does not contain CSS files, you should import
tui-chart.css from
tui-chart manually. Also, map files are not included, so if you want to use a map chart, you have to import map files in the same way.
Using ECMAScript module
import 'tui-chart/dist/tui-chart.css'
import {BarChart, LineChart} from '@toast-ui/react-chart'
Using CommonJS module
require('tui-chart/dist/tui-chart.css');
var toastui = require('@toast-ui/react-chart');
var BarChart = toastui.BarChart;
var LineChart = toastui.LineChart;
Using map files
import 'tui-chart/dist/maps/south-korea';
import {MapChart} from '@toast-ui/react-chart';
You can use all kinds of charts in tui.chart. React Components for each chart types are:
BarChart
ColumnChart
LineChart
AreaChart
BubbleChart
ScatterChart
PieChart
ComboChart
MapChart
HeatMapChart
TreeMapChart
RadialChart
BoxPlotChart
BulletChart
All the options of the TOAST UI Chart are supported in the form of props. Note that data and columns props are required and other props are optional.
const data = {
categories: ['June', 'July', 'Aug', 'Sep', 'Oct', 'Nov'],
series: [
{
name: 'Budget',
data: [5000, 3000, 5000, 7000, 6000, 4000]
},
{
name: 'Income',
data: [8000, 1000, 7000, 2000, 5000, 3000]
}
]
};
const options = {
chart: {
width: 1160,
height: 650,
title: 'Monthly Revenue',
format: '1,000'
},
yAxis: {
title: 'Month'
},
xAxis: {
title: 'Amount',
min: 0,
max: 9000,
suffix: '$'
},
series: {
showLabel: true
}
};
const MyComponent = () => (
<BarChart
data={data}
options={options}
/>
);
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|data
|Object
|O
|This prop is for data of the chart. When you change data, chart is rendering for changing data.
|options
|Object
|X
|This prop is for options of tui.chart. You can configuration about chart.
For using instance methods of TOAST UI Chart, first thing to do is creating Refs of wrapper component using
createRef(). But the wrapper component does not provide a way to call instance methods of TOAST UI Chart directly. Instead, you can call
getInstance() method of the wrapper component to get the instance, and call the methods on it.
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
chartRef = React.createRef();
handleClickButton = () => {
console.log('type:', this.chartRef.current.getInstance().getType());
}
render() {
return (
<>
<BarChart
ref={this.chartRef}
data={data}
options={options}
/>
<button onClick={this.handleClickButton}>getType</button>
</>
);
}
}
An instance of the wrapper component also provides a handy method for getting the root element. If you want to manipulate the root element directly, you can call
getRootElement to get the element.
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
chartRef = React.createRef();
handleClickButton = () => {
this.chartRef.current.getRootElement().classList.add('my-chart-root');
}
render() {
return (
<>
<BarChart
ref={this.chartRef}
data={data}
options={options}
/>
<button onClick={this.handleClickButton}>Click!</button>
</>
);
}
}
The wrapper component does not provide a way to call static methods of TOAST UI Chart. If you want to use static methods such as
registerMap,
registerPlugin or
registerTheme you should use it via importing
tui-chart directly.
import TuiChart from 'tui-chart';
TuiChart.registerTheme('myTheme', myTheme);
All the events of TOAST UI Chart are supported in the form of
on[EventName] props. The first letter of each event name should be capitalized. For example, for using
click event you can use
onClick prop like the example below.
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
handleClick = () => {
console.log('click!!');
}
render() {
return (
<BarChart
data={data}
columns={columns}
onSelectLegend={this.handleClick}
/>
);
}
}
TOAST UI products are open source, so you can create a pull request(PR) after you fix issues. Run npm scripts and develop yourself with the following process.
Fork
develop branch into your personal repository.
Clone it to local computer. Install node modules.
Before starting development, you should check to haveany errors.
$ git clone https://github.com/{your-personal-repo}/[[repo name]].git
$ cd [[repo name]]
$ npm install
Let's start development!
Before PR, check to test lastly and then check any errors. If it has no error, commit and then push it!
For more information on PR's step, please see links of Contributing section.