This is a React component wrapping TOAST UI Calendar.
React Wrapper of TOAST UI Calendar applies Google Analytics (GA) to collect statistics on the use of open source, in order to identify how widely TOAST UI Calendar is used throughout the world. It also serves as important index to determine the future course of projects. location.hostname (e.g. > “ui.toast.com") is to be collected and the sole purpose is nothing but to measure statistics on the usage. To disable GA, use the
usageStatistics props like the example below.
<Calendar
usageStatistics={false}
/>
Or, include
tui-code-snippet.js (v1.4.0 or later) and then immediately write the options as follows:
tui.usageStatistics = false;
npm install --save @toast-ui/react-calendar
We provide a simple example and you can start right away.
You can use Toast UI Calendar for React as a ECMAScript module or a CommonJS module. As this module does not contain CSS files, you should import
tui-calendar.css from
tui-calendar/dist manually.
import Calendar from '@toast-ui/react-calendar';
import 'tui-calendar/dist/tui-calendar.css';
// If you use the default popups, use this.
import 'tui-date-picker/dist/tui-date-picker.css';
import 'tui-time-picker/dist/tui-time-picker.css';
var Calendar = require('@toast-ui/react-calendar');
require('tui-calendar/dist/tui-calendar.css');
// If you use the default popups, use this.
require('tui-date-picker/dist/tui-date-picker.css');
require('tui-time-picker/dist/tui-time-picker.css');
We are supported in the form of props for Options of TOAST UI Calendar. Each name of props is same options of Toast UI Calendar except
view is for
defaultView of option. Additionally you can set schedules using
schedules of prop.
const myTheme = {
// Theme object to extends default dark theme.
};
const MyComponent = () => (
<Calendar
height="900px"
calendars={[
{
id: '0',
name: 'Private',
bgColor: '#9e5fff',
borderColor: '#9e5fff'
},
{
id: '1',
name: 'Company',
bgColor: '#00a9ff',
borderColor: '#00a9ff'
}
]}
disableDblClick={true}
disableClick={false}
isReadOnly={false}
month={{
startDayOfWeek: 0
}}
schedules={[
{
id: '1',
calendarId: '0',
title: 'TOAST UI Calendar Study',
category: 'time',
dueDateClass: '',
start: today.toISOString(),
end: getDate('hours', today, 3, '+').toISOString()
},
{
id: '2',
calendarId: '0',
title: 'Practice',
category: 'milestone',
dueDateClass: '',
start: getDate('date', today, 1, '+').toISOString(),
end: getDate('date', today, 1, '+').toISOString(),
isReadOnly: true
},
{
id: '3',
calendarId: '0',
title: 'FE Workshop',
category: 'allday',
dueDateClass: '',
start: getDate('date', today, 2, '-').toISOString(),
end: getDate('date', today, 1, '-').toISOString(),
isReadOnly: true
},
{
id: '4',
calendarId: '0',
title: 'Report',
category: 'time',
dueDateClass: '',
start: today.toISOString(),
end: getDate('hours', today, 1, '+').toISOString()
}
]}
scheduleView
taskView
template={{
milestone(schedule) {
return `<span style="color:#fff;background-color: ${schedule.bgColor};">${
schedule.title
}</span>`;
},
milestoneTitle() {
return 'Milestone';
},
allday(schedule) {
return `${schedule.title}<i class="fa fa-refresh"></i>`;
},
alldayTitle() {
return 'All Day';
}
}}
theme={myTheme}
timezones={[
{
timezoneOffset: 540,
displayLabel: 'GMT+09:00',
tooltip: 'Seoul'
},
{
timezoneOffset: -420,
displayLabel: 'GMT-08:00',
tooltip: 'Los Angeles'
}
]}
useDetailPopup
useCreationPopup
view={selectedView} // You can also set the `defaultView` option.
week={{
showTimezoneCollapseButton: true,
timezonesCollapsed: true
}}
/>
);
You can write your own theme object. Link - See "themeConfig"
The calendar component check deep equality of
props when re-rendered. However, for performance and to avoid unnecessary re-rendering, it's recommended to extract props to the outside of the component or memoize them with
useMemo when props don't have to be affected by component state changes.
For more information, check this issue.
const calendars = [
{
id: '0',
name: 'Private',
bgColor: '#9e5fff',
borderColor: '#9e5fff'
},
{
id: '1',
name: 'Company',
bgColor: '#00a9ff',
borderColor: '#00a9ff'
}
];
// Especially avoid to declare the `template` prop inside the component.
const template = {
milestone(schedule) {
return `<span style="color:#fff;background-color: ${schedule.bgColor};">${
schedule.title
}</span>`;
},
milestoneTitle() {
return 'Milestone';
},
allday(schedule) {
return `${schedule.title}<i class="fa fa-refresh"></i>`;
},
alldayTitle() {
return 'All Day';
}
};
function MyCalendar() {
// ...
return (
<Calendar
// ...
calendars={calendars}
template={template}
/>
)
}
For using instance methods of TOAST UI Calendar, first thing to do is creating Refs of wrapper component using
createRef(). But the wrapper component does not provide a way to call instance methods of TOAST UI Calendar directly. Instead, you can call
getInstance() method of the wrapper component to get the instance, and call the methods on it.
const calendarOptions = {
// sort of option properties.
};
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
calendarRef = React.createRef();
handleClickNextButton = () => {
const calendarInstance = this.calendarRef.current.getInstance();
calendarInstance.next();
};
render() {
return (
<>
<Calendar
ref={this.calendarRef}
{...calendarOptions}
/>
<button onClick={this.handleClickNextButton}>Go next!</button>
</>
);
}
}
An instance of the wrapper component also provides a handy method for getting the root element. If you want to manipulate the root element directly, you can call
getRootElement to get the element.
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
calendarRef = React.createRef();
handleClickButton = () => {
this.calendarRef.current.getRootElement().classList.add('calendar-root');
};
render() {
return (
<>
<Calendar
ref={this.calendarRef}
{...calendarOptions}
/>
<button onClick={this.handleClickButton}>Click!</button>
</>
);
}
}
All the events of TOAST UI Calendar are supported in the form of
on[EventName] props. The first letter of each event name should be capitalized. For example, for using
mousedown event you can use
onMousedown prop like the example below.
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
handleClickDayname = (ev) => {
// view : week, day
console.group('onClickDayname');
console.log(ev.date);
console.groupEnd();
};
render() {
return (
<Calendar
onClickDayname={this.handleClickDayname}
/>
);
}
}
TOAST UI products are open source, so you can create a pull request(PR) after you fix issues. Run npm scripts and develop yourself with the following process.
Fork
develop branch into your personal repository.
Clone it to local computer. Install node modules.
Before starting development, you should check to haveany errors.
$ git clone https://github.com/{your-personal-repo}/[[repo name]].git
$ cd [[repo name]]
$ npm install
Let's start development!
Before PR, check to test lastly and then check any errors. If it has no error, commit and then push it!
For more information on PR's step, please see links of Contributing section.