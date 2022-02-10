GFM Markdown and WYSIWYG Editor - Productive and Extensible
|Name
|Description
@toast-ui/editor
|Plain JavaScript component
|Name
|Description
@toast-ui/react-editor
|React wrapper component
@toast-ui/vue-editor
|Vue wrapper component
|Name
|Description
@toast-ui/editor-plugin-chart
|Plugin to render chart
@toast-ui/editor-plugin-code-syntax-highlight
|Plugin to highlight code syntax
@toast-ui/editor-plugin-color-syntax
|Plugin to color editing text
@toast-ui/editor-plugin-table-merged-cell
|Plugin to merge table columns
@toast-ui/editor-plugin-uml
|Plugin to render UML
TOAST UI Editor provides Markdown mode and WYSIWYG mode. Depending on the type of use you want like production of Markdown or maybe to just edit the Markdown. The TOAST UI Editor can be helpful for both the usage. It offers Markdown mode and WYSIWYG mode, which can be switched any point in time.
CommonMark + GFM Specifications
Today CommonMark is the de-facto Markdown standard. GFM (GitHub Flavored Markdown) is another popular specification based on CommonMark - maintained by GitHub, which is the Markdown mostly used. TOAST UI Editor follows both CommonMark and GFM specifications. Write documents with ease using productive tools provided by TOAST UI Editor and you can easily open the produced document wherever the specifications are supported.
Toolbar : Through the toolbar, you can style or add elements to the document you are editing.
Dark Theme : You can use the dark theme.
CommonMark and GFM are great, but we often need more abstraction. The TOAST UI Editor comes with powerful Plugins in compliance with the Markdown syntax.
Five basic plugins are provided as follows, and can be downloaded and used with npm.
chart : A code block marked as a 'chart' will render TOAST UI Chart.
code-syntax-highlight : Highlight the code block area corresponding to the language provided by Prism.js.
color-syntax :
Using TOAST UI ColorPicker, you can change the color of the editing text with the GUI.
table-merged-cell :
You can merge columns of the table header and body area.
uml : A code block marked as an 'uml' will render UML diagrams.
RegExp with the widget node.
Here are more examples and play with TOAST UI Editor!
|Chrome
|Internet Explorer
|Edge
|Safari
|Firefox
|Yes
|11+
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
TOAST UI products are open source, so you can create a pull request(PR) after you fix issues. Run npm scripts and develop yourself with the following process.
Fork
main branch into your personal repository. Clone it to local computer. Install node modules. Before starting development, you should check if there are any errors.
$ git clone https://github.com/{your-personal-repo}/tui.editor.git
$ npm install
$ npm run build toastmark
$ npm run test editor
TOAST UI Editor uses npm workspace, so you need to set the environment based on npm7. If subversion is used, dependencies must be installed by moving direct paths per package.
You can see your code reflected as soon as you save the code by running a server. Don't miss adding test cases and then make green rights.
snowpack allows you to run a development server without bundling.
$ npm run serve editor
If testing of legacy browsers is required, the development server can still be run using a webpack.
$ npm run serve:ie editor
$ npm test editor
Before uploading your PR, run test one last time to check if there are any errors. If it has no errors, commit and then push it!
For more information on PR's steps, please see links in the Contributing section.