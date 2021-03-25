openbase logo
@tmrow/bloom-contrib

by tmrowco
0.0.29 (see all)

Making carbon footprint data available to everyone.

33

417

1yr ago

46

15

MIT

Not Found

No?

Readme

bloom-contrib Slack Status

Attention: This repository is deprecated and not maintained!

Bloom

Bloom was a SaaS that allowed companies to become climate leaders, from calculating their climate impact to communicating about their climate efforts. It connected to as many data sources as possible to assess your carbon footprint and find mitigation opportunities.

Tomorrow is hiring!

Tomorrow, the organisation behind Bloom builds tech to empower organisations and individuals to understand and reduce their carbon footprint.

We're often hiring great people to join our team in Copenhagen. Head over to our jobs page if you want to help out!

Structure of this repository

  • ./co2eq: carbon models
  • ./integrations: contains all integrations
  • ./integrations/img: contains all integration logos
  • ./playground: source code of the playground for integrations
  • ./definitions.js: constant definitions

