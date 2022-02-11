This library provides many of the features in the official JavaScript mixpanel library. It is easy to use, and fully async. It is intended to be used on the server (it is not a client module). The in-browser client library is available at https://github.com/mixpanel/mixpanel-js.

Installation

npm install mixpanel

Quick Start

var Mixpanel = require ( 'mixpanel' ); var mixpanel = Mixpanel.init( '<YOUR_TOKEN>' ); var mixpanel = Mixpanel.init( '<YOUR_TOKEN>' , { protocol : 'https' }); mixpanel.track( 'my event' , { distinct_id : 'some unique client id' , as : 'many' , properties : 'as' , you : 'want' }); mixpanel.track( 'played_game' ); mixpanel.track( 'my event' , { ip : '127.0.0.1' }); mixpanel.track( 'timed event' , { time : new Date ()}); mixpanel.people.set( 'billybob' , { $first_name : 'Billy' , $last_name : 'Bob' , $created : ( new Date ( 'jan 1 2013' )).toISOString(), plan : 'premium' , games_played : 1 , points : 0 }); mixpanel.people.set( 'billybob' , { plan : 'premium' , games_played : 1 }, { $ignore_time : true }); mixpanel.people.set( 'billybob' , { plan : 'premium' , games_played : 1 }, { $ip : '127.0.0.1' }); mixpanel.people.set( 'billybob' , 'plan' , 'free' ); mixpanel.people.set_once( 'billybob' , 'first_game_play' , ( new Date ( 'jan 1 2013' )).toISOString()); mixpanel.people.increment( 'billybob' , 'games_played' ); mixpanel.people.increment( 'billybob' , 'points' , 15 ); mixpanel.people.increment( 'billybob' , { 'points' : 10 , 'games_played' : 1 }); mixpanel.people.append( 'billybob' , 'awards' , 'Great Player' ); mixpanel.people.append( 'billybob' , { 'awards' : 'Great Player' , 'levels_finished' : 'Level 4' }); mixpanel.people.union( 'billybob' , { 'browsers' : 'ie' }); mixpanel.people.union( 'billybob' , { 'browsers' : [ 'ie' , 'chrome' ]}); mixpanel.people.track_charge( 'billybob' , 39.99 ); mixpanel.people.clear_charges( 'billybob' ); mixpanel.people.delete_user( 'billybob' ); mixpanel.people.delete_user( 'billybob' , { $ignore_time : true , $ignore_alias : true }); mixpanel.alias( 'distinct_id' , 'your_alias' ); mixpanel.track( 'test' , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; }); mixpanel.track_batch([ { event : 'recent event' , properties : { time : new Date (), distinct_id : 'billybob' , gender : 'male' } }, { event : 'another recent event' , properties : { distinct_id : 'billybob' , color : 'red' } } ]); var mixpanel_importer = Mixpanel.init( 'valid mixpanel token' , { key : 'valid api key for project' }); mixpanel_importer.track( 'old event' , { gender : '' }); mixpanel_importer.import( 'old event' , new Date ( 2012 , 4 , 20 , 12 , 34 , 56 ), { distinct_id : 'billybob' , gender : 'male' }); mixpanel_importer.import_batch([ { event : 'old event' , properties : { time : new Date ( 2012 , 4 , 20 , 12 , 34 , 56 ), distinct_id : 'billybob' , gender : 'male' } }, { event : 'another old event' , properties : { time : new Date ( 2012 , 4 , 21 , 11 , 33 , 55 ), distinct_id : 'billybob' , color : 'red' } } ]);

FAQ

Where is mixpanel.identify() ?

mixpanel-node is a server-side library, optimized for stateless shared usage; e.g., in a web application, the same mixpanel instance is used across requests for all users. Rather than setting a distinct_id through identify() calls like Mixpanel client-side libraries (where a single Mixpanel instance is tied to a single user), this library requires you to pass the distinct_id with every tracking call. See https://github.com/mixpanel/mixpanel-node/issues/13.

How do I get or set superproperties?

See the previous answer: the library does not maintain user state internally and so has no concept of superproperties for individual users. If you wish to preserve properties for users between requests, you will need to load these properties from a source specific to your app (e.g., your session store or database) and pass them explicitly with each tracking call.

Tests

npm install npm test

Mixpanel-CLI - CLI for Mixpanel API (currently only supports tracking functions)

Mixpanel Data Export - Supports various query and data-management APIs; runs in both Node.js and browser

Mixpanel Data Export (strawbrary) - Fork of previous library, optimized for Node.js with support for streaming large raw exports

Heavily inspired by the original js library copyright Mixpanel, Inc. (http://mixpanel.com/)

Copyright (c) 2014-15 Mixpanel Original Library Copyright (c) 2012-14 Carl Sverre

Contributions from:

License

Released under the MIT license. See file called LICENSE for more details.