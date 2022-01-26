Convert KML, GPX, and TCX to GeoJSON.

togeojson development is supported by 🌎 placemark.io

This converts KML, TCX, & GPX to GeoJSON, in a browser or with Node.js.

Dependency-free

Dependency-free Tiny

Tiny Tested

Tested Node.js + Browsers

This is a JavaScript library that lets projects convert KML and GPX to GeoJSON. If you're looking for a command line too, use @tmcw/togeojson-cli. If you want to convert one KML or GPX file, use my online tool. If you want to convert another format, consider GDAL.

API

Convert a KML document to GeoJSON. The first argument, doc , must be a KML document as an XML DOM - not as a string. You can get this using jQuery's default .ajax function or using a bare XMLHttpRequest with the .response property holding an XML DOM.

The output is a JavaScript object of GeoJSON data. You can convert it to a string with JSON.stringify or use it directly in libraries.

Convert KML to GeoJSON incrementally, returning a Generator that yields output feature by feature.

Convert a GPX document to GeoJSON. The first argument, doc , must be a GPX document as an XML DOM - not as a string. You can get this using jQuery's default .ajax function or using a bare XMLHttpRequest with the .response property holding an XML DOM.

The output is a JavaScript object of GeoJSON data, same as .kml outputs, with the addition of a _gpxType property on each LineString feature that indicates whether the feature was encoded as a route ( rte ) or track ( trk ) in the GPX document.

Convert GPX to GeoJSON incrementally, returning a Generator that yields output feature by feature.

Convert a TCX document to GeoJSON. The first argument, doc , must be a TCX document as an XML DOM - not as a string.

Convert a TCX document to GeoJSON incrementally, returning a Generator that yields output feature by feature. The first argument, doc , must be a TCX document as an XML DOM - not as a string.

Property conversions

In addition to converting KML’s <ExtendedData> verbatim, @tmcw/togeojson also encodes parts of KML, GPX, and TCX files that otherwise would be lost.

KML

Style properties: fill-color , fill-opacity , stroke , stroke-opacity , icon-color , icon-opacity , label-color , label-opacity , icon-scale , icon-heading , icon-offset

GPX

Style properties: stroke , stroke-opacity , stroke-width

TCX

Line properties: totalTimeSeconds , distanceMeters , maxSpeed , avgHeartRate , maxHeartRate , avgSpeed , avgWatts , maxWatts

This also emits the geojson-coordinate-properties format to include time and other attributes that apply to each coordinate of a LineString.

CLI

Use @tmcw/togeojson-cli to use this software as a command-line tool.

Install it into your project with npm install --save @tmcw/togeojson .

const tj = require ( "@tmcw/togeojson" ); const fs = require ( "fs" ); const DOMParser = require ( "xmldom" ).DOMParser; const kml = new DOMParser().parseFromString(fs.readFileSync( "foo.kml" , "utf8" )); const converted = tj.kml(kml);

ES Modules

import { kml } from "@tmcw/togeojson" ;

Browser

< script type = "module" > import { kml } from "https://unpkg.com/@tmcw/togeojson?module" ; fetch( "test/data/linestring.kml" ) .then( function ( response ) { return response.text(); }) .then( function ( xml ) { console .log(kml( new DOMParser().parseFromString(xml, "text/xml" ))); }); </ script >

KML Feature Support

Point

Point Polygon

Polygon LineString

LineString name & description

name & description ExtendedData

ExtendedData SimpleData

SimpleData MultiGeometry -> GeometryCollection

MultiGeometry -> GeometryCollection Styles with hashing

Styles with hashing Tracks & MultiTracks with gx:coords , including altitude

Tracks & MultiTracks with , including altitude TimeSpan

TimeSpan TimeStamp

TimeStamp NetworkLinks

NetworkLinks GroundOverlays

GPX Feature Support

Line Paths

Line Paths Line styles

Line styles Properties 'name', 'cmt', 'desc', 'link', 'time', 'keywords', 'sym', 'type' tags gpxx Garmin extensions on tracks and routes 'author', 'copyright' tags

Properties

FAQ

How does this differ from mapbox/togeojson?

This repository is maintained.

It’s available as an ES Module. If you're using a modern JavaScript bundler or using ES Modules in the browser, this makes it a bit more efficient and sometimes easier to use.

Conversion methods are available as generators, which makes the conversion of big files more efficient.

The command line utility was moved to tmcw/togeojson-cli, which lets this module enjoy reduced dependencies: installing @tmcw/togeojson doesn’t require any other dependencies.

The hashing method is improved, which means that parsing is the same between browsers and Node.js, and there are no runtime dependencies.

What is hashing?

KML's style system isn't semantic: a typical document made through official tools (read Google) has hundreds of identical styles. So, togeojson does its best to make this into something usable, by taking a quick hash of each style and exposing styleUrl and styleHash to users. This lets you work backwards from the awful representation and build your own styles or derive data based on the classes chosen.

Implied here is that this does not try to represent all data contained in KML styles.

The NetworkLink KML construct allows KML files to refer to other online or local KML files for their content. It's often used to let people pass around files but keep the actual content on servers.

In order to support NetworkLinks, toGeoJSON would need to be asynchronous and perform network requests. These changes would make it more complex and less reliable in order to hit a limited usecase - we'd rather keep it simple and not require users to think about network connectivity and bandwith in order to convert files.

NetworkLink support could be implemented in a separate library as a pre-processing step if desired.

Should toGeoJSON support feature X from KML?

This module should support converting all KML and GPX features that have commonplace equivalents in GeoJSON.

KML is a very complex format with many features. Some of these features, like NetworkLinks, folders, and GroundOverlays, don't have a GeoJSON equivalent. In these cases, toGeoJSON doesn't convert the features. It also doesn't crash on these constructs: toGeoJSON should be able to run on all valid KML and GPX files without crashing: but for some files it may have no output.

We encourage other libraries to look into supporting these features, but support for them is out of scope for toGeoJSON.

Have a string of XML and need an XML DOM? There are two main options:

Use xmldom, a JavaScript module that contains its own XML parser

Use DOMParser , the native platform XML parser

We recommend that you use xmldom, not the platform. DOMParser requires XML to be valid, which means that any XML namespaces that a KML, GPX, or TCX file contains are valid. A lot of existing data is invalid XML, and will be parsed only in part by DOMParser, but can be fully parsed by xmldom.

Using xmldom (recommended):

const xmldom = require ( "@xmldom/xmldom" ); const dom = new xmldom.DOMParser().parseFromString(xmlStr, "text/xml" );

Using DOMParser: