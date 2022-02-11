Welcome to the tldraw monorepo.

Contents

This repository is a monorepo containing two packages:

packages/tldraw contains the source for the @tldraw/tldraw package. This is an editor as a React component named <Tldraw> . You can use this package to embed the tldraw editor in any React application.

contains the source for the @tldraw/tldraw package. This is an editor as a React component named . You can use this package to embed the tldraw editor in any React application. packages/core contains the source for the @tldraw/core package. This is a renderer for React components in a canvas-style UI. It is used by @tldraw/tldraw as well as several other projects.

...and three apps:

apps/www contains the source for the tldraw.com website.

contains the source for the tldraw.com website. apps/vscode contains the source for the tldraw VS Code extension.

contains the source for the tldraw VS Code extension. apps/electron contains the source for an experimental Electron app.

...and three examples:

examples/core-example is a simple example for @tldraw/core .

is a simple example for . examples/core-example-advanced is a second example for @tldraw/core .

is a second example for . examples/tldraw-example is an example for @tldraw/tldraw .

Discussion

Contribution

Interested in contributing? See the contributing guide.

Support

Need help? Please open an issue for support.

License

This project is licensed under MIT.

Author