@tldraw/tldraw

by tldraw

A tiny little drawing app.

290

GitHub Stars

6.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

A screenshot of the tldraw web app

Welcome to the tldraw monorepo.

🙌 Questions? Join the Discord channel or start a discussion.

💕 Love this project? Consider becoming a sponsor.

Thanks to our corporate sponsors:

...and to our individual sponsors!

Contents

This repository is a monorepo containing two packages:

  • packages/tldraw contains the source for the @tldraw/tldraw package. This is an editor as a React component named <Tldraw>. You can use this package to embed the tldraw editor in any React application.
  • packages/core contains the source for the @tldraw/core package. This is a renderer for React components in a canvas-style UI. It is used by @tldraw/tldraw as well as several other projects.

...and three apps:

...and three examples:

Discussion

Want to connect? Visit the Discord channel.

Contribution

Interested in contributing? See the contributing guide.

Support

Need help? Please open an issue for support.

License

This project is licensed under MIT.

If you're using the library in a commercial product, please consider becoming a sponsor.

Author

