Knockout

Knockout is a JavaScript MVVM (a modern variant of MVC) library that makes it easier to create rich, desktop-like user interfaces with JavaScript and HTML. It uses observers to make your UI automatically stay in sync with an underlying data model, along with a powerful and extensible set of declarative bindings to enable productive development.

Getting started

Totally new to Knockout? The most fun place to start is the online interactive tutorials.

For more details, see

Documentation on the project's website

Online examples at http://knockoutjs.com/examples/

Downloading Knockout

You can download released versions of Knockout from the project's website.

For Node.js developers, Knockout is also available from npm - just run npm install knockout .

Building Knockout from sources

If you prefer to build the library yourself:

Clone the repo from GitHub git clone https://github.com/knockout/knockout.git cd knockout Acquire build dependencies. Make sure you have Node.js and Java installed on your workstation. These are only needed to build Knockout from sources. Knockout itself has no dependency on Node.js or Java once it is built (it works with any server technology or none). Now run: npm install Run the build tool npm run grunt Now you'll find the built files in build/output/ . To run a single task, use -- npm run grunt -- build:debug

Running the tests

If you have phantomjs installed, then the grunt script will automatically run the specification suite and report its results.

Or, if you want to run the specs in a browser (e.g., for debugging), simply open spec/runner.html in your browser.

License

MIT license - http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php