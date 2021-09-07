openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@tko/build.knockout

by knockout
4.0.0-alpha9.0 (see all)

Knockout makes it easier to create rich, responsive UIs with JavaScript

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

10.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

104

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Knockout

Knockout is a JavaScript MVVM (a modern variant of MVC) library that makes it easier to create rich, desktop-like user interfaces with JavaScript and HTML. It uses observers to make your UI automatically stay in sync with an underlying data model, along with a powerful and extensible set of declarative bindings to enable productive development.

Getting started

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/knockout/knockout

Totally new to Knockout? The most fun place to start is the online interactive tutorials.

For more details, see

Downloading Knockout

You can download released versions of Knockout from the project's website.

For Node.js developers, Knockout is also available from npm - just run npm install knockout.

Building Knockout from sources

If you prefer to build the library yourself:

  1. Clone the repo from GitHub

    git clone https://github.com/knockout/knockout.git
cd knockout

  2. Acquire build dependencies.

    Make sure you have Node.js and Java installed on your workstation. These are only needed to build Knockout from sources. Knockout itself has no dependency on Node.js or Java once it is built (it works with any server technology or none). Now run:

    npm install

  3. Run the build tool

    npm run grunt

    Now you'll find the built files in build/output/.

    To run a single task, use --

    npm run grunt -- build:debug

Running the tests

If you have phantomjs installed, then the grunt script will automatically run the specification suite and report its results.

Or, if you want to run the specs in a browser (e.g., for debugging), simply open spec/runner.html in your browser.

License

MIT license - http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial