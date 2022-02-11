openbase logo
@tiptap/extension-gapcursor

by scrumpy
2.0.0-beta.33 (see all)

The headless editor framework for web artisans.

Readme

Tiptap

A headless, framework-agnostic and extendable rich text editor, based on ProseMirror.

Build Status Version Downloads License Chat Sponsor

Examples

Have a look at the examples to see tiptap in action.

Documentation

The full documentation is available on www.tiptap.dev.

Community

For help, discussion about best practices, or any other conversation that would benefit from being searchable:

Discuss tiptap on GitHub

Sponsors 💖


überdosis
Rimsys
Complish
Gamma
Storyblok

Reflect
Bitcrowd
Ziff Media
Incyte Studios
dotCMS

iFixit, @shodgson, Markee Co., Makelog, Zephir, IT Xpert AG, ApostropheCMS, Novadiscovery, Omics Data Automation, Gretel, Flow Mobile, Ycode, DocIQ and hundreds of awesome inviduals.

Using tiptap in production? Invest in the future of tiptap and become a sponsor!

Contributing

Please see CONTRIBUTING for details.

Contributors

Sam Willis, Brian Hung, Dirk Holtwick, Sam Duvall, Christoph Flathmann, Erick Wilder, Marius Tolzmann, jjangga0214, Maya Nedeljkovich, Ryan Bliss, Gregor and many more.

License

The MIT License (MIT). Please see License File for more information.

