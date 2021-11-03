Tippy.js for React

Tippy.js is the complete tooltip, popover, dropdown, and menu solution for the web, powered by Popper.

Tippy is an abstraction over Popper that provides common logic involved in all types of elements that pop out on top of the UI, positioned next to a target or reference element. This is a React wrapper for the core library, providing full integration including headless rendering abilities.

🚀 Installation

npm i @tippyjs/react yarn add @tippyjs/react

CDN: https://unpkg.com/@tippyjs/react

🖲 Usage

There are two ways to use this component:

Default : With the built-in DOM rendering and optionally the default CSS. This is complete "out of the box" behavior and requires no setup. If you want something that just works, this is for you.

: With the built-in DOM rendering and optionally the default CSS. This is complete "out of the box" behavior and requires no setup. If you want something that just works, this is for you. Headless: With React's DOM rendering for improved usage with CSS-in-JS and spring libraries. If you want greater control over your poppers to integrate fully with design systems, this is for you.

Both may be used in conjunction.

Default Tippy

Import the Tippy component and (optionally) the core CSS. Wrap the <Tippy /> component around the element, supplying the tooltip's content as the content prop. It can take a string or a tree of React elements.

import React from 'react' ; import Tippy from '@tippyjs/react' ; import 'tippy.js/dist/tippy.css' ; const StringContent = () => ( < Tippy content = "Hello" > < button > My button </ button > </ Tippy > ); const JSXContent = () => ( < Tippy content = { < span > Tooltip </ span > }> < button > My button </ button > </ Tippy > );

Default Tippy "just works" out of the box.

Headless Tippy

Render your own tippy element from scratch:

import React from 'react' ; import Tippy from '@tippyjs/react/headless' ; const HeadlessTippy = () => ( < Tippy render = {attrs => ( < div className = "box" tabIndex = "-1" { ...attrs }> My tippy box </ div > )} > < button > My button </ button > </ Tippy > );

attrs is an object containing data-placement , data-reference-hidden , and data-escaped attributes. This allows you to conditionally style your tippy.

Headless animation

Headless arrow

To make Popper position your custom arrow, set a data-popper-arrow attribute on it:

<Tippy render={attrs => ( < Box { ...attrs }> Hello < Arrow data-popper-arrow = "" /> </ Box > )} > < button > Reference </ button > </ Tippy >

For details on styling the arrow from scratch, take a look at the Popper tutorial.

Note: your arrow must be an HTMLElement (not an SVGElement ). To use an SVG arrow, wrap it in a <div> tag with the data-popper-arrow attribute.

You may also pass a ref to the element directly without the attribute using a callback ref:

function App ( ) { const [arrow, setArrow] = useState( null ); return ( < Tippy render = {attrs => ( < Box { ...attrs }> Content < Arrow ref = {setArrow} /> </ Box > )} popperOptions={{ modifiers: [ { name: 'arrow', options: { element: arrow, // can be a CSS selector too }, }, ], }} > < button > Reference </ button > </ Tippy > ); }

Headless root element

When rendering an element with the render prop, you're rendering the inner element that the root popper (positioned) node wraps.

For advanced cases you can access the root element via instance.popper .

Here's moveTransition with Framer Motion.

Component children

If you want to use a component element as a child of the component, ensure you forward the ref to the DOM node:

import React, {forwardRef} from 'react' ; function ThisWontWork ( ) { return < button > Reference </ button > ; } const ThisWillWork = forwardRef( ( props, ref ) => { return < button ref = {ref} > Reference </ button > ; }); function App ( ) { return ( < Tippy content = "Tooltip" > < ThisWillWork /> </ Tippy > ); }

styled-components v4+ does this for you automatically, so it should be seamless when using the styled constructor.

Workaround for old libraries that don't forward the ref is to use a <span> wrapper tag:

<Tippy content= "Tooltip" > < span tabIndex = "0" > < LegacyComponent > Reference </ LegacyComponent > </ span > </ Tippy >

🧬 Props

All of the native Tippy.js props can be passed to the component.

Visit All Props to view the complete list.

<Tippy content= "Tooltip" interactive={ true } interactiveBorder={ 20 } delay={ 100 }> < button > Reference </ button > </ Tippy >

In addition, there are 3 more props added specifically for the React component.

className?: string

<Tippy content= "Tooltip" className= "hello world" > < button > Reference </ button > </ Tippy >

This allows you to use styled(Tippy) or the css prop in styled-components or emotion .

Note: Does not apply if using Headless Tippy.

disabled?: boolean

function App ( ) { const [disabled, setDisabled] = useState( false ); return ( < Tippy content = "Tooltip" disabled = {disabled} > < button > Reference </ button > </ Tippy > ); }

visible?: boolean (controlled mode)

Use React's state to fully control the tippy instead of relying on the native trigger and hideOnClick props:

function App ( ) { const [visible, setVisible] = useState( true ); const show = () => setVisible( true ); const hide = () => setVisible( false ); return ( < Tippy content = "Tooltip" visible = {visible} onClickOutside = {hide} > < button onClick = {visible ? hide : show }> Reference </ button > </ Tippy > ); }

reference?: React.RefObject | Element

Available from v4.1.0

If you can't place your reference element as a child inside <Tippy /> , you can use this prop instead. It accepts a React RefObject ( .current property) or a plain Element .

function App ( ) { const ref = useRef(); return ( <> <button ref={ref} /> <Tippy content="Tooltip" reference={ref} /> </> ); }

Plugins

Tippy.js splits certain props into separate pieces of code called plugins to enable tree-shaking, so that components or routes that don't need the prop's functionality are not burdened with the bundle size cost of it. In addition, they enable a neat way to extend the functionality of tippy instances.

import Tippy from '@tippyjs/react' ; import {followCursor} from 'tippy.js' ; function App ( ) { return ( < Tippy content = "Tooltip" followCursor = {true} plugins = {[followCursor]} > < button > Reference </ button > </ Tippy > ); }

Read more about plugins here.

🌈 Multiple tippies on a single element

You can nest the components like so:

<Tippy content= "Tooltip" placement= "bottom" > < Tippy content = "Tooltip" placement = "left" > < Tippy content = "Tooltip" placement = "right" > < Tippy content = "Tooltip" > < button > Reference </ button > </ Tippy > </ Tippy > </ Tippy > </ Tippy >

Lazy mounting

By default, Tippy mounts your content or render elements into a container element once created, even if the tippy isn't mounted on the DOM. In most cases, this is fine, but in performance-sensitive scenarios or cases where mounting the component should fire effects only when the tippy mounted, you can lazify the component.

View the following gists to optimize your <Tippy /> if needed.

📚 useSingleton

A Hook for the createSingleton() addon to re-use a single tippy element for many different reference element targets.

View on CodeSandbox

import Tippy, {useSingleton} from '@tippyjs/react' ; function App ( ) { const [source, target] = useSingleton(); return ( <> {/* This is the tippy that gets used as the singleton */} <Tippy singleton={source} delay={500} /> {/* These become "virtual" */} <Tippy content="Hello" singleton={target}> <button>Reference</button> </Tippy> <Tippy content="Bye" singleton={target}> <button>Reference</button> </Tippy> </> ); }

useSingleton() takes an optional props argument:

const [source, target] = useSingleton({ disabled : true , overrides : [ 'placement' ], });

Headless singleton

The render prop takes the singleton content as a second parameter:

import Tippy, {useSingleton} from '@tippyjs/react/headless' ; function App ( ) { const [source, target] = useSingleton(); return ( <> <Tippy singleton={source} render={(attrs, content) => ( <div className="box" tabIndex="-1" {...attrs}> {content} </div> )} delay={500} /> <Tippy content="Hello" singleton={target}> <button>Reference</button> </Tippy> <Tippy content="Bye" singleton={target}> <button>Reference</button> </Tippy> </> ); }

📝 License

MIT