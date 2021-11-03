Tippy.js is the complete tooltip, popover, dropdown, and menu solution for the web, powered by Popper.
Tippy is an abstraction over Popper that provides common logic involved in all types of elements that pop out on top of the UI, positioned next to a target or reference element. This is a React wrapper for the core library, providing full integration including headless rendering abilities.
# npm
npm i @tippyjs/react
# Yarn
yarn add @tippyjs/react
CDN: https://unpkg.com/@tippyjs/react
There are two ways to use this component:
Both may be used in conjunction.
Import the
Tippy component and (optionally) the core CSS. Wrap the
<Tippy />
component around the element, supplying the tooltip's content as the
content
prop. It can take a string or a tree of React elements.
import React from 'react';
import Tippy from '@tippyjs/react';
import 'tippy.js/dist/tippy.css'; // optional
const StringContent = () => (
<Tippy content="Hello">
<button>My button</button>
</Tippy>
);
const JSXContent = () => (
<Tippy content={<span>Tooltip</span>}>
<button>My button</button>
</Tippy>
);
Default Tippy "just works" out of the box.
Render your own tippy element from scratch:
import React from 'react';
import Tippy from '@tippyjs/react/headless'; // different import path!
const HeadlessTippy = () => (
<Tippy
render={attrs => (
<div className="box" tabIndex="-1" {...attrs}>
My tippy box
</div>
)}
>
<button>My button</button>
</Tippy>
);
attrs is an object containing
data-placement,
data-reference-hidden, and
data-escaped attributes. This allows you to conditionally style your tippy.
To make Popper position your custom arrow, set a
data-popper-arrow attribute
on it:
<Tippy
render={attrs => (
<Box {...attrs}>
Hello
<Arrow data-popper-arrow="" />
</Box>
)}
>
<button>Reference</button>
</Tippy>
For details on styling the arrow from scratch, take a look at the Popper tutorial.
Note: your arrow must be an
HTMLElement (not an
SVGElement). To use an SVG
arrow, wrap it in a
<div> tag with the
data-popper-arrow attribute.
You may also pass a ref to the element directly without the attribute using a callback ref:
function App() {
const [arrow, setArrow] = useState(null);
return (
<Tippy
render={attrs => (
<Box {...attrs}>
Content
<Arrow ref={setArrow} />
</Box>
)}
popperOptions={{
modifiers: [
{
name: 'arrow',
options: {
element: arrow, // can be a CSS selector too
},
},
],
}}
>
<button>Reference</button>
</Tippy>
);
}
When rendering an element with the
render prop, you're rendering the inner
element that the root popper (positioned) node wraps.
For advanced cases you can access the root element via
instance.popper.
Here's
moveTransition with Framer Motion.
If you want to use a component element as a child of the component, ensure you forward the ref to the DOM node:
import React, {forwardRef} from 'react';
function ThisWontWork() {
return <button>Reference</button>;
}
const ThisWillWork = forwardRef((props, ref) => {
return <button ref={ref}>Reference</button>;
});
function App() {
return (
<Tippy content="Tooltip">
<ThisWillWork />
</Tippy>
);
}
styled-components v4+ does this for you automatically, so it should be
seamless when using the
styled constructor.
Workaround for old libraries that don't forward the ref is to use a
<span>
wrapper tag:
<Tippy content="Tooltip">
<span tabIndex="0">
<LegacyComponent>Reference</LegacyComponent>
</span>
</Tippy>
All of the native Tippy.js props can be passed to the component.
Visit All Props to view the complete list.
<Tippy content="Tooltip" interactive={true} interactiveBorder={20} delay={100}>
<button>Reference</button>
</Tippy>
In addition, there are 3 more props added specifically for the React component.
className?: string
<Tippy content="Tooltip" className="hello world">
<button>Reference</button>
</Tippy>
This allows you to use
styled(Tippy) or the
css prop in
styled-components
or
emotion.
Note: Does not apply if using Headless Tippy.
disabled?: boolean
function App() {
const [disabled, setDisabled] = useState(false);
return (
<Tippy content="Tooltip" disabled={disabled}>
<button>Reference</button>
</Tippy>
);
}
visible?: boolean (controlled mode)
Use React's state to fully control the tippy instead of relying on the native
trigger and
hideOnClick props:
function App() {
const [visible, setVisible] = useState(true);
const show = () => setVisible(true);
const hide = () => setVisible(false);
return (
<Tippy content="Tooltip" visible={visible} onClickOutside={hide}>
<button onClick={visible ? hide : show}>Reference</button>
</Tippy>
);
}
reference?: React.RefObject | Element
Available from
v4.1.0
If you can't place your reference element as a child inside
<Tippy />, you can
use this prop instead. It accepts a React
RefObject (
.current property) or a
plain
Element.
function App() {
const ref = useRef();
return (
<>
<button ref={ref} />
<Tippy content="Tooltip" reference={ref} />
</>
);
}
Tippy.js splits certain props into separate pieces of code called plugins to enable tree-shaking, so that components or routes that don't need the prop's functionality are not burdened with the bundle size cost of it. In addition, they enable a neat way to extend the functionality of tippy instances.
import Tippy from '@tippyjs/react';
// ⚠️ import from 'tippy.js/headless' if using Headless Tippy
import {followCursor} from 'tippy.js';
function App() {
return (
<Tippy content="Tooltip" followCursor={true} plugins={[followCursor]}>
<button>Reference</button>
</Tippy>
);
}
You can nest the components like so:
<Tippy content="Tooltip" placement="bottom">
<Tippy content="Tooltip" placement="left">
<Tippy content="Tooltip" placement="right">
<Tippy content="Tooltip">
<button>Reference</button>
</Tippy>
</Tippy>
</Tippy>
</Tippy>
By default, Tippy mounts your
content or
render elements into a container
element once created, even if the tippy isn't mounted on the DOM. In most cases,
this is fine, but in performance-sensitive scenarios or cases where mounting the
component should fire effects only when the tippy mounted, you can lazify the
component.
View the following gists to optimize your
<Tippy /> if needed.
A Hook for the
createSingleton()
addon to re-use a single tippy element for many different reference element
targets.
import Tippy, {useSingleton} from '@tippyjs/react';
function App() {
const [source, target] = useSingleton();
return (
<>
{/* This is the tippy that gets used as the singleton */}
<Tippy singleton={source} delay={500} />
{/* These become "virtual" */}
<Tippy content="Hello" singleton={target}>
<button>Reference</button>
</Tippy>
<Tippy content="Bye" singleton={target}>
<button>Reference</button>
</Tippy>
</>
);
}
useSingleton() takes an optional props argument:
const [source, target] = useSingleton({
disabled: true,
overrides: ['placement'],
});
The
render prop takes the singleton content as a second parameter:
import Tippy, {useSingleton} from '@tippyjs/react/headless';
function App() {
const [source, target] = useSingleton();
return (
<>
<Tippy
singleton={source}
render={(attrs, content) => (
<div className="box" tabIndex="-1" {...attrs}>
{content}
</div>
)}
delay={500}
/>
<Tippy content="Hello" singleton={target}>
<button>Reference</button>
</Tippy>
<Tippy content="Bye" singleton={target}>
<button>Reference</button>
</Tippy>
</>
);
}
MIT