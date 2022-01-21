openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@tinymce/tinymce-angular

by tinymce
4.2.4 (see all)

Official TinyMCE Angular Component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

41.6K

GitHub Stars

248

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Official TinyMCE Angular Component

About

This package is a thin wrapper around TinyMCE to make it easier to use in an Angular application.

Support

For Angular 13+, use integration version 5.x:

npm install @tinymce/tinymce-angular@^5.0.0

For Angular 9+, use integration version 4.x:

npm install @tinymce/tinymce-angular@^4.0.0

For Angular 8 and below use integration version 3.x:

npm install @tinymce/tinymce-angular@^3.0.0

Versions below Angular 5 are not supported.

Issues

Have you found an issue with tinymce-angular or do you have a feature request? Open up an issue and let us know or submit a pull request.

Note: for issues concerning TinyMCE please visit the TinyMCE repository.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial