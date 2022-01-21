Official TinyMCE Angular Component

About

This package is a thin wrapper around TinyMCE to make it easier to use in an Angular application.

Support

For Angular 13+, use integration version 5.x:

npm install @tinymce/tinymce-angular@^5.0.0

For Angular 9+, use integration version 4.x:

npm install @tinymce/tinymce-angular@^4.0.0

For Angular 8 and below use integration version 3.x:

npm install @tinymce/tinymce-angular@^3.0.0

Versions below Angular 5 are not supported.

Issues

Have you found an issue with tinymce-angular or do you have a feature request? Open up an issue and let us know or submit a pull request.

Note: for issues concerning TinyMCE please visit the TinyMCE repository.