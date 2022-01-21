This package is a thin wrapper around TinyMCE to make it easier to use in an Angular application.
For Angular 13+, use integration version 5.x:
npm install @tinymce/tinymce-angular@^5.0.0
For Angular 9+, use integration version 4.x:
npm install @tinymce/tinymce-angular@^4.0.0
For Angular 8 and below use integration version 3.x:
npm install @tinymce/tinymce-angular@^3.0.0
Versions below Angular 5 are not supported.
Have you found an issue with tinymce-angular or do you have a feature request? Open up an issue and let us know or submit a pull request.
Note: for issues concerning TinyMCE please visit the TinyMCE repository.