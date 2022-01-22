🦕 tinyhttp now has a Deno port (work in progress)
tinyhttp is a modern Express-like web framework written in TypeScript and compiled to native ESM, that uses a bare minimum amount of dependencies trying to avoid legacy hell.
Visit tinyhttp website for docs, guides and middleware search.
Node.js 12.4+ is required.
pnpm i @tinyhttp/app
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!