openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@tinyhttp/req

by tinyhttp
2.0.9 (see all)

🦄 0-legacy, tiny & fast web framework as a replacement of Express

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.6K

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

53

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme




tinyhttp

⚡ Tiny web framework as a replacement of Express


npm GitHub Workflow Status Coverage



🦕 tinyhttp now has a Deno port (work in progress)

tinyhttp is a modern Express-like web framework written in TypeScript and compiled to native ESM, that uses a bare minimum amount of dependencies trying to avoid legacy hell.

Features

  • 2x faster than Express
  • ⚙ Express middleware compat
  • ↪ Async middleware support
  • ☑ Native ESM and CommonJS support
  • 🚀 No legacy dependencies, just the JavaScript itself
  • 🔨 Types out of the box
  • 🔥 Prebuilt middleware for modern Node.js

Visit tinyhttp website for docs, guides and middleware search.

Install

Node.js 12.4+ is required.

pnpm i @tinyhttp/app

DEV

The best way to support the project is to stake it on stakes.social. Note that you also get rewarded by staking, as well as the project author.

Each address that stakes more than 1K DEV gets bonus 10DEV! Rewarded addresses will be listed here.

Sponsors


Deta
molefrog

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


v 1 r t l
💡 🔌 📆 🚧 💻
Matt
🔌 ⚠️
Nasmevka
📖
elianiva
💡 🚧 💻 ⚠️
Katja Lutz
💡
Arnovsky
🔌 💻
Rocktim Saikia
🚇 💻 💡

Ahmad Reza
💻
Ionel lupu
💡
Tomi Kalmi
📖
Luiginator
💡 💻
Aneesh Relan
💡 ⚠️
Roberto Ortega
💡
Barciet Maëlann
💡

shzmr
💻 ⚠️ 💡
Egor Avakumov
💡
Rashmi K A
💻
Shubhi Agarwal
⚠️
Maurizio
⚠️ 💻
jkreller
💡
Alan Carpilovsky
⚠️

KoljaTM
⚠️
ike
📖 💡
Fabian Morón Zirfas
🐛
Vitaly Baev
⚠️ 🐛
omrilotan
💻 📖
MVEMCJSUNPE
💡 🐛
Leo Toneff
💻

Calum Knott
📖 🐛
Reinaldy Rafli
💻 🐛 💡
Ganesh Pendyala
📖
Maxim
🐛
wasd845
🐛
Ikko Ashimine
📖
Stanislas
📖

Laurin Quast
💻
Rohan Sharma
🐛
tbhmens
💻 🐛
Marcos Henrique
💡
massivefermion
🔌 💡
Benjamin Selyem
🐛
Aral Balkan
📖

Sonny Piers
📖
paolotiu
💻
Anton Trofimenko
💻
tomhooijenga
💻
Sai Kiran Mukka
💻
Oskari Groenroos
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial