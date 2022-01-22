







⚡ Tiny web framework as a replacement of Express



🦕 tinyhttp now has a Deno port (work in progress)

tinyhttp is a modern Express-like web framework written in TypeScript and compiled to native ESM, that uses a bare minimum amount of dependencies trying to avoid legacy hell.

Features

⚡ 2x faster than Express

⚙ Express middleware compat

↪ Async middleware support

☑ Native ESM and CommonJS support

🚀 No legacy dependencies, just the JavaScript itself

🔨 Types out of the box

🔥 Prebuilt middleware for modern Node.js

Visit tinyhttp website for docs, guides and middleware search.

Install

Node.js 12.4+ is required.

pnpm i @tinyhttp/app

Donate

You can donate with fiat or crypto here.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!