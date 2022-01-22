







⚡ Tiny web framework as a replacement of Express



🦕 tinyhttp now has a Deno port (work in progress)

tinyhttp is a modern Express-like web framework written in TypeScript and compiled to native ESM, that uses a bare minimum amount of dependencies trying to avoid legacy hell.

Features

⚡ 2x faster than Express

⚙ Express middleware compat

↪ Async middleware support

☑ Native ESM and CommonJS support

🚀 No legacy dependencies, just the JavaScript itself

🔨 Types out of the box

🔥 Prebuilt middleware for modern Node.js

Visit tinyhttp website for docs, guides and middleware search.

Install

Node.js 12.4+ is required.

pnpm i @tinyhttp/app

Donate

The best way to support the project is to stake it on stakes.social. Note that you also get rewarded by staking, as well as the project author.

Each address that stakes more than 1K DEV gets bonus 10DEV! Rewarded addresses will be listed here.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!