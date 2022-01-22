openbase logo
@tinyhttp/app

by tinyhttp
2.0.13 (see all)

🦄 0-legacy, tiny & fast web framework as a replacement of Express

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

23.7K

GitHub Stars

2.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

24d ago

Contributors

53

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/54
BRA1L0R
talentlessguy

Top Feedback

3Easy to Use
3Performant
3Bleeding Edge
2Great Documentation
2Responsive Maintainers

tinyhttp

⚡ Tiny web framework as a replacement of Express


🦕 tinyhttp now has a Deno port (work in progress)

tinyhttp is a modern Express-like web framework written in TypeScript and compiled to native ESM, that uses a bare minimum amount of dependencies trying to avoid legacy hell.

Features

  • 2x faster than Express
  • ⚙ Express middleware compat
  • ↪ Async middleware support
  • ☑ Native ESM and CommonJS support
  • 🚀 No legacy dependencies, just the JavaScript itself
  • 🔨 Types out of the box
  • 🔥 Prebuilt middleware for modern Node.js

Visit tinyhttp website for docs, guides and middleware search.

Install

Node.js 12.4+ is required.

pnpm i @tinyhttp/app

DEV

The best way to support the project is to stake it on stakes.social. Note that you also get rewarded by staking, as well as the project author.

Each address that stakes more than 1K DEV gets bonus 10DEV! Rewarded addresses will be listed here.

Deta
molefrog

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


v 1 r t l
💡 🔌 📆 🚧 💻
Matt
🔌 ⚠️
Nasmevka
📖
elianiva
💡 🚧 💻 ⚠️
Katja Lutz
💡
Arnovsky
🔌 💻
Rocktim Saikia
🚇 💻 💡

Ahmad Reza
💻
Ionel lupu
💡
Tomi Kalmi
📖
Luiginator
💡 💻
Aneesh Relan
💡 ⚠️
Roberto Ortega
💡
Barciet Maëlann
💡

shzmr
💻 ⚠️ 💡
Egor Avakumov
💡
Rashmi K A
💻
Shubhi Agarwal
⚠️
Maurizio
⚠️ 💻
jkreller
💡
Alan Carpilovsky
⚠️

KoljaTM
⚠️
ike
📖 💡
Fabian Morón Zirfas
🐛
Vitaly Baev
⚠️ 🐛
omrilotan
💻 📖
MVEMCJSUNPE
💡 🐛
Leo Toneff
💻

Calum Knott
📖 🐛
Reinaldy Rafli
💻 🐛 💡
Ganesh Pendyala
📖
Maxim
🐛
wasd845
🐛
Ikko Ashimine
📖
Stanislas
📖

Laurin Quast
💻
Rohan Sharma
🐛
tbhmens
💻 🐛
Marcos Henrique
💡
massivefermion
🔌 💡
Benjamin Selyem
🐛
Aral Balkan
📖

Sonny Piers
📖
paolotiu
💻
Anton Trofimenko
💻
tomhooijenga
💻
Sai Kiran Mukka
💻
Oskari Groenroos
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

100
BRAILOR Italy 1 Rating 1 Review
@stack_smash on telegram.
October 26, 2020
Performant
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Easy to Use

Completely identical to express, but still far lighter and faster. Great option for rest apis that need performance and maintainability

1
talentlessguy
talentlessguy Empty world 9 Ratings 5 Reviews
Tartu University student | 17 yo nullstack dev
September 27, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

not as ancient as express and is much smaller and faster, even tho it supports all express middleware packages without problems

0
℁ ⓕ™ online 4 Ratings 0 Reviews
1 month ago

