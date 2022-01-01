Fast, small and purely functional utility library
$ npm install @tinkoff/utils
/object – for objects
/string – for strings
/promise – for promises
/array – for arrays or array-like objects
/function – for functions – composition, currying and so on, also a set of simple functions (noop, T, F)
/is – set of type checking methods
/ – root contains utilities which don't satisfy any of the above categories or are universal
import pathOr from '@tinkoff/utils/object/pathOr';
import compose from '@tinkoff/utils/function/compose';
import toLower from '@tinkoff/utils/string/toLower';
import map from '@tinkoff/utils/array/map'
const toLowerName = compose(
toLower,
pathOr(['name'], '')
);
const result = map(toLowerName)([{name: 'testA'}, {name: 'testb'}])
$ npm run benchmark
|Utility
|Lodash
|Ramda
|Utils
|clone
|120,807 ops/sec
|112,053 ops/sec
|293,572 ops/sec
|array/filter
|2,080,728 ops/sec
|1,849,633 ops/sec
|2,046,113 ops/sec
|is/empty
|1,506,963 ops/sec
|474,177 ops/sec
|3,731,564 ops/sec
|function/flip
|7,528,745 ops/sec
|3,735,143 ops/sec
|3,490,207 ops/sec
|object/path
|12,023,128 ops/sec
|8,894,639 ops/sec
|7,587,076 ops/sec
|string/trim
|4,215,928 ops/sec
|1,034,655 ops/sec
|6,029,794 ops/sec
|Library
|Bundle size
|import _ from 'lodash'
|70.1 kb
|import ... from 'lodash/...'
|21.8 kb
|import R from 'ramda'
|41.3 kb
|import ... from 'ramda/src/...'
|10 kb
|import ... from '@tinkoff/utils/...'
|2.32 kb
For detailed comparison with specific libraries see COMPARE.md