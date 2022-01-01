Tinkoff Utils

Fast, small and purely functional utility library

Install

$ npm install /utils

Features

Fast

Small

Fully tested

Documented

Purely functional

Modern codebase

Structure of the library

/object – for objects

– for objects /string – for strings

– for strings /promise – for promises

– for promises /array – for arrays or array-like objects

– for arrays or array-like objects /function – for functions – composition, currying and so on, also a set of simple functions (noop, T, F)

– for functions – composition, currying and so on, also a set of simple functions (noop, T, F) /is – set of type checking methods

– set of type checking methods / – root contains utilities which don't satisfy any of the above categories or are universal

Usage

import pathOr from '@tinkoff/utils/object/pathOr' ; import compose from '@tinkoff/utils/function/compose' ; import toLower from '@tinkoff/utils/string/toLower' ; import map from '@tinkoff/utils/array/map' const toLowerName = compose( toLower, pathOr([ 'name' ], '' ) ); const result = map(toLowerName)([{ name : 'testA' }, { name : 'testb' }])

Benchmarks

$ npm run benchmark

Utility Lodash Ramda Utils clone 120,807 ops/sec 112,053 ops/sec 293,572 ops/sec array/filter 2,080,728 ops/sec 1,849,633 ops/sec 2,046,113 ops/sec is/empty 1,506,963 ops/sec 474,177 ops/sec 3,731,564 ops/sec function/flip 7,528,745 ops/sec 3,735,143 ops/sec 3,490,207 ops/sec object/path 12,023,128 ops/sec 8,894,639 ops/sec 7,587,076 ops/sec string/trim 4,215,928 ops/sec 1,034,655 ops/sec 6,029,794 ops/sec

Browser support

Chrome >= 40

Firefox >= 52

Edge >= 14

IE >= 11

Safari >= 10

iOS >= 10

Android >= 4.4

Node support

6.4.0 and higher

Bundle size

Library Bundle size import _ from 'lodash' 70.1 kb import ... from 'lodash/...' 21.8 kb import R from 'ramda' 41.3 kb import ... from 'ramda/src/...' 10 kb import ... from '@tinkoff/utils/...' 2.32 kb

For detailed comparison with specific libraries see COMPARE.md