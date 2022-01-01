openbase logo
np

@tinkoff/ng-polymorpheus

by waterplea
3.1.12 (see all)

This is a tiny library for customizing components appearance

Readme

Polymorpheus

Polymorpheus is a tiny library for polymorphic templates in Angular.

Polymorpheus is a tiny library for polymorphic templates in Angular.

It is 1 KB gzip, dependency free and allows you to make pretty cool things.

What does it do?

It abstracts over different ways of view customization in Angular with one simple attribute component:

<header polymorpheus-outlet [content]="content" [context]="context"></header>

Content accepts:

  • primitives like number or string
  • functions that take context as argument and return a primitive
  • templates that get instantiated with given context
  • components that would get context injected through DI

Context is optional when you need your content to adapt to the situation

How to use it?

Typical use case would be a component that accepts visual customization and defines context by itself. Say a menu list where you can configure how each item should look like by passing a template. And context would be item itself and, for example, whether it is focused or not.

Please see extensive demo.

You can also read about this concept in detail.

Adding type to template context

You can use polymorpehus directive to add type to template context:

readonly context!: { $implicit: number };

<ng-template #temlate="polymorpheus" [polymorpheus]="context" let-item>
    {{ item.toFixed(2) }} <-- type 'number'
</ng-template>

Open-source

Do you also want to open-source something, but hate the collateral work? Check out this Angular Open-source Library Starter we’ve created for our projects. It got you covered on continuous integration, pre-commit checks, linting, versioning + changelog, code coverage and all that jazz.

Core team

Alex Inkin
Alex Inkin
Roman Sedov
Roman Sedov

