Polymorpheus is a tiny library for polymorphic templates in Angular.

It is 1 KB gzip, dependency free and allows you to make pretty cool things.

What does it do?

It abstracts over different ways of view customization in Angular with one simple attribute component:

< header polymorpheus-outlet [ content ]= "content" [ context ]= "context" > </ header >

Content accepts:

primitives like number or string

or functions that take context as argument and return a primitive

as argument and return a primitive templates that get instantiated with given context

components that would get context injected through DI

Context is optional when you need your content to adapt to the situation

How to use it?

Typical use case would be a component that accepts visual customization and defines context by itself. Say a menu list where you can configure how each item should look like by passing a template. And context would be item itself and, for example, whether it is focused or not.

Please see extensive demo.

You can also read about this concept in detail.

Adding type to template context

You can use polymorpehus directive to add type to template context:

readonly context!: { $implicit: number };

< ng-template # temlate = "polymorpheus" [ polymorpheus ]= "context" let-item > {{ item.toFixed(2) }} < -- type ' number ' </ ng-template >

