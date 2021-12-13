@tinkoff/ng-event-plugins is a tiny (1KB gzip) library for optimizing change detection cycles for performance sensitive events (such as touchmove, scroll, drag etc.) and declarative preventDefault() and stopPropagation().
Add
EventPluginsModule to your app module:
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser';
import {EventPluginsModule} from '@tinkoff/ng-event-plugins'; // <-- THIS
@NgModule({
bootstrap: [
/*...*/
],
imports: [
/*...*/
BrowserModule,
EventPluginsModule, // <-- GOES HERE
],
declarations: [
/*...*/
],
})
export class AppModule {}
BrowserModuleor
BrowserAnimationsModulemust go first. You will see a warning if you mess the order.
Use new modifiers for events in templates and in
@HostListener:
.stop to call stopPropagation() on event
.prevent to call preventDefault() on event
.self to skip bubbled events
.silent to call event handler outside Angular's
NgZone
.capture to listen to events in capture phase
.passive to add passive event listener
.once to remove event listener after first callback
For example:
<div (mousedown.prevent)="onMouseDown()">
Clicking on this DIV will not move focus
</div>
<div (click.stop)="onClick()">Clicks on this DIV will not bubble up</div>
<div (mousemove.silent)="onMouseMove()">
Callbacks to mousemove will not trigger change detection
</div>
<div (click.capture.stop)="onClick()">
<div (click)="never()">Clicks will be stopped before reaching this DIV</div>
</div>
You can also re-enter
NgZone and trigger change detection, using
@shouldCall decorator
that takes a predicate function as argument:
<div (scroll.silent)="onScroll($event.currentTarget)">
Scrolling this DIV will only trigger change detection and onScroll callback if it is
scrolled to bottom
</div>
import {HostListener} from '@angular/core';
import {shouldCall} from '@tinkoff/ng-event-plugins';
export function scrollFilter(element: HTMLElement): boolean {
return element.scrollTop === element.scrollHeight - element.clientHeight;
}
// ...
@shouldCall(scrollFilter)
@HostListener('scroll.init', ['$event'])
onScroll(_element: HTMLElement) {
this.someService.requestMoreData();
}
IMPORTANT: You must couple
@shouldCall with
@HostListener for
init event
as shown above until
markDirty becomes public API in Angular and @tinkoff/ng-event-plugins v.3 is released
All examples above work the same when used with
@HostListenerand
CustomEvent
Predicate is called with the same arguments as the decorated method and
in the context of class instance (has access to
this)
Decorated method will be called and change detection triggered if predicate
returns
true.
Predicates must be exported named function for AOT, arrow functions will trigger build error.
.silent modifier will not work with built-in keyboard pseudo-events,
such as
keydown.enter or
keydown.arrowDown since Angular re-enters
NgZone
inside internal handlers.
In this library there's also a plugin that enables observable host bindings. Sounds weird to do host binding with event plugin, but the code is actually pretty simple. You can read more about it in this article [link coming soon].
To use it you need to couple
@HostListener and
@HostBinding on the same
Observable property with following syntax:
@HostBinding('$.disabled')
@HostListener('$.disabled')
readonly disabled$ = asCallable(this.service.loading$)
This supports all the native Angular syntax, such as
class.class-name or
style.width.px.
IMPORTANT NOTES:
NO_ERRORS_SCHEMA in your module in order to bind to arbitrary properties
asCallable is a utility function from this library that simply adds
Function to the type so Angular thinks it could be a host listener
.attr modifier in the end, not the beginning like
in basic Angular binding. This is due to Angular using regexp to match for
attr. string in
@HostBinding
decorator:
@HostBinding('$.aria-label.attr')
@HostListener('$.aria-label.attr')
readonly label$ = asCallable(this.translations.get$('label'));
You can try this interactive demo
You can also read this detailed article explaining how this library works
Do you also want to open-source something, but hate the collateral work? Check out this Angular Open-source Library Starter we’ve created for our projects. It got you covered on continuous integration, pre-commit checks, linting, versioning + changelog, code coverage and all that jazz.