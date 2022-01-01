Tinkoff Linter Configuration

This repository contains configuration files for the linters we use in Tinkoff. It includes:

configs and rules for ESLint

configs and rules for TSLint (deprecated)

configs for Stylelint

configs for Prettier

Table of Contents

Install

Stable version (no eslint support, just tslint )

$ npm install /linters --save-dev

Try our beta with ESLint!

$ npm install /linters --save-dev

You don't need to install eslint , tslint , prettier or stylelint , they are added as dependencies of @tinkoff/linters and will be installed automatically.

If you have any of those deps or experiencing problems Run following in your project: npm uninstall $(node -e 'const p=require("./package");console.log(Object.keys(p.dependencies||[]).concat(Object.keys(p.devDependencies||[])).filter(name=>/eslint|stylelint|prettier|tslint/.test(name)).join(" "))' )

ESLint + Prettier

This preset is compatible with any and ES Modules based project, written in TS and/or ES6+ . No matter is it node / react or angular .

For now there is additional angular rules available, and we planning to add RxJS rules in near future.

Add following files in your project:

.eslintrc.js

module .exports = { extends : [ './node_modules/@tinkoff/linters/eslint/base/prettier' , './node_modules/@tinkoff/linters/eslint/angular' , ], };

.prettierrc.js

module .exports = { ...require( '@tinkoff/linters/prettier/prettier.config' ), };

Add npm-script:

"lint:es" : "eslint --fix \"src/**/*.{ts,js}\"" , "lint:es:ci" : "eslint --format ./node_modules/eslint-teamcity/index.js \"src/**/*.{ts,js}\"" ,

Add .eslintignore file.

Don't add .ts / .js files to .prettierignore because it isn't used by prettier in this setup.

(alternatively) External prettier In this case you should have both .eslintignore and .prettierignore files You need to use different base config: .eslintrc.js module .exports = { extends : [ './node_modules/@tinkoff/linters/eslint/base' , './node_modules/@tinkoff/linters/eslint/angular' , ], }; .prettier.config.js module .exports = { ...require( '@tinkoff/linters/prettier/prettier.config' ), }; Add npm-script: "prelint:es" : "prettier --write \"src/**/*.{ts,js}\"" , "lint:es" : "eslint --fix \"src/**/*.{ts,js}\"" , "prelint:es:ci" : "prettier --check \"src/**/*.{ts,js}\"" , "lint:es:ci" : "eslint --format ./node_modules/eslint-teamcity/index.js \"src/**/*.{ts,js}\"" ,

Stylelint

You should extend your Stylelint configs with only one bases config:

.stylelintrc

{ "extends" : [ "@tinkoff/linters/stylelint/bases/prettier.stylelint.json" ] }

Add npm-script:

"lint:less" : "stylelint --config .stylelintrc --fix \"src/**/*.less\"" , "lint:less:ci" : "stylelint --config .stylelintrc --custom-formatter=node_modules/stylelint-teamcity-reporter \"src/**/*.less\"" ,

Husky + lint-staged (recomended)

$ npm i husky lint-staged --save-dev

.huskyrc.json

{ "hooks" : { "pre-commit" : "lint-staged" } }

.lintstagedrc.json

{ "src/**/*.{ts,js}" : [ "eslint --fix" , "git add" ], "src/**/*.less" : [ "prettier --write" , "lint:less" , "git add" ], "src/**/*.{md,json,template.html}" : [ "prettier --write" , "git add" ] }

You dont have to add trailing git add when using lint-staged@10+ . See in its docs.

TSLint (deprecated)

TSLint no longer supported. See roadmap.

Installation For TSLint and Stylelint configs we use bases/mixins concept. You should extend your TSLint and Stylelint configs with only one bases config, and any number of mixins configs. Example of tslint.json file in your project: { "extends" : [ "@tinkoff/linters/tslint/bases/prettier.tslint.json" , "@tinkoff/linters/tslint/mixins/rxjs5.5.tslint.json" , "@tinkoff/linters/tslint/mixins/rxjs6.tslint.json" ] }

VS Code

Eslint work with .ts files "out-of-the-box", just install extension:

Install eslint extension

Troubleshooting

0:0 error Parsing error: File '/…/myProjectRoot/tsconfig.json' not found

By default tsconfig.json is expected in the same root folder as .eslintrc.js . If you have tsconfig.json somewhere in your subfolder you must create additional .eslintrc.js in the same folder with your tsconfig.json . .eslintrc.js

module .exports = { parserOptions : { tsconfigRootDir : __dirname, }, };

Parsing error: "parserOptions.project" has been set for @typescript-eslint/parser.

Make sure that you have .ts[x] file from the error is included in your root ./tsconfig.json . If you dont want to include all .ts files in root config then read previous tip.

file from the error is included in your root . OR Update config:

.eslintrc.js module.exports = { extends: [ './node_modules/@tinkoff/linters/eslint/base', './node_modules/@tinkoff/linters/eslint/angular', ], + parserOptions: { + createDefaultProgram: true, // Allows to work with non-ts files + }, } createDefaultProgram may cause performance issues

Custom rules for TSLint

-----

We follow some rules which are not implemented in TSLint. So we implemented them ourselves.

We arrange members of Angular components in the following order:

public static members;

members decorated with @Input() (both fields and setters);

(both fields and setters); members decorated with @Output() ;

; other public members;

protected static members;

protected instance members;

private static members;

private members.

When a ternary operator contains complex expressions, it becomes difficult to read and understand. In that case we divide it into several lines.

const defaultQuestionnaire = this .isCompany || this .accountIsBlocked ? defaultQuestionnaireCompany && 'super text' : defaultQuestionnaireIp; const result = isShown ? [] : null ;

If a function or a method returns result, we must specify its type. The only exception is the arrow functions. For them it is not necessary.

class User { constructor ( name: string , age: number ) {} getStatus(): string {} getFullname() {} setStatus(status: string ) {} } function getAge ( ) { return 50 ; } function getName ( ): string { return 'Bob' ; } const doSomething = () => { return 'done' ; };

We separate variable declarations from the previous and subsequent code with an empty string. But we do not add an empty line before the first variable inside the block.

const a = 1 ; let b = 2 ; b += a; const a = 1 ; let b = 2 ; b += a; function getStatus ( ) { const status = 'ok' ; ... }

Also we separate control statements (for, if, return, etc) from the previous and subsequent code with an empty string. But we do not add an empty line before the first variable inside the block.

function doSomething ( count: number ): number { if (age > 30 ) { } for ( let i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) {} return { name, age }; }

Badge

Show that you use @tinkoff/linters in your project