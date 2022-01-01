This repository contains configuration files for the linters we use in Tinkoff. It includes:
Stable version (no
eslint support, just
tslint)
$ npm install @tinkoff/linters --save-dev
Try our beta with ESLint!
$ npm install @tinkoff/linters@beta --save-dev
You don't need to install
eslint,
tslint,
prettieror
stylelint, they are added as dependencies of
@tinkoff/lintersand will be installed automatically.
Run following in your project:
npm uninstall $(node -e 'const p=require("./package");console.log(Object.keys(p.dependencies||[]).concat(Object.keys(p.devDependencies||[])).filter(name=>/eslint|stylelint|prettier|tslint/.test(name)).join(" "))')
This preset is compatible with any and ES Modules based project, written in
TS and/or
ES6+. No matter is it
node/
react or
angular.
For now there is additional
angular rules available, and we planning to add
RxJS rules in near future.
Add following files in your project:
.eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
extends: [
'./node_modules/@tinkoff/linters/eslint/base/prettier',
'./node_modules/@tinkoff/linters/eslint/angular',
],
};
.prettierrc.js
module.exports = {
...require('@tinkoff/linters/prettier/prettier.config'),
};
Add npm-script:
"lint:es": "eslint --fix \"src/**/*.{ts,js}\"",
"lint:es:ci": "eslint --format ./node_modules/eslint-teamcity/index.js \"src/**/*.{ts,js}\"",
Add
.eslintignore file.
Don't add
.ts/
.jsfiles to
.prettierignorebecause it isn't used by prettier in this setup.
In this case you should have both
.eslintignoreand
.prettierignorefiles
You need to use different base config:
.eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
extends: [
'./node_modules/@tinkoff/linters/eslint/base',
'./node_modules/@tinkoff/linters/eslint/angular',
],
};
.prettier.config.js
module.exports = {
...require('@tinkoff/linters/prettier/prettier.config'),
};
Add npm-script:
"prelint:es": "prettier --write \"src/**/*.{ts,js}\"",
"lint:es": "eslint --fix \"src/**/*.{ts,js}\"",
"prelint:es:ci": "prettier --check \"src/**/*.{ts,js}\"",
"lint:es:ci": "eslint --format ./node_modules/eslint-teamcity/index.js \"src/**/*.{ts,js}\"",
You should extend your Stylelint configs with only one
bases config:
.stylelintrc
{
"extends": ["@tinkoff/linters/stylelint/bases/prettier.stylelint.json"]
}
Add npm-script:
"lint:less": "stylelint --config .stylelintrc --fix \"src/**/*.less\"",
"lint:less:ci": "stylelint --config .stylelintrc --custom-formatter=node_modules/stylelint-teamcity-reporter \"src/**/*.less\"",
$ npm i husky lint-staged --save-dev
.huskyrc.json
{
"hooks": {
"pre-commit": "lint-staged"
}
}
.lintstagedrc.json
{
"src/**/*.{ts,js}": ["eslint --fix", "git add"],
"src/**/*.less": ["prettier --write", "lint:less", "git add"],
"src/**/*.{md,json,template.html}": ["prettier --write", "git add"]
}
You dont have to add trailing
git addwhen using
lint-staged@10+. See in its docs.
TSLint no longer supported. See roadmap.
For TSLint and Stylelint configs we use
bases/mixins concept. You should extend your TSLint and Stylelint configs with
only one
bases config, and any number of
mixins configs.
Example of
tslint.json file in your project:
{
"extends": [
"@tinkoff/linters/tslint/bases/prettier.tslint.json",
"@tinkoff/linters/tslint/mixins/rxjs5.5.tslint.json", // For RxJs 5.5
"@tinkoff/linters/tslint/mixins/rxjs6.tslint.json" // For RxJS 6+
]
}
Eslint work with
.ts files "out-of-the-box", just install extension:
0:0 error Parsing error: File '/…/myProjectRoot/tsconfig.json' not found
By default
tsconfig.json is expected in the same root folder as
.eslintrc.js. If you have
tsconfig.json somewhere
in your subfolder you must create additional
.eslintrc.js in the same folder with your
tsconfig.json.
.eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
parserOptions: {
tsconfigRootDir: __dirname,
},
};
Parsing error: "parserOptions.project" has been set for @typescript-eslint/parser.
.ts[x] file from the error is included in your root
./tsconfig.json.
.ts files in root config then read previous tip.
.eslintrc.js
module.exports = {
extends: [
'./node_modules/@tinkoff/linters/eslint/base',
'./node_modules/@tinkoff/linters/eslint/angular',
],
+ parserOptions: {
+ createDefaultProgram: true, // Allows to work with non-ts files
+ },
}
createDefaultProgrammay cause performance issues
We follow some rules which are not implemented in TSLint. So we implemented them ourselves.
tinkoff-angular-member-ordering
tinkoff-condition-breaks
tinkoff-method-return-type
tinkoff-new-line-after-variable-declaration
tinkoff-new-line-around-control-statement
tinkoff-angular-member-ordering
We arrange members of Angular components in the following order:
@Input() (both fields and setters);
@Output();
tinkoff-condition-breaks
When a ternary operator contains complex expressions, it becomes difficult to read and understand. In that case we divide it into several lines.
// bad
const defaultQuestionnaire =
this.isCompany || this.accountIsBlocked
? defaultQuestionnaireCompany && 'super text'
: defaultQuestionnaireIp;
// good
const result = isShown ? [] : null;
tinkoff-method-return-type
If a function or a method returns result, we must specify its type. The only exception is the arrow functions. For them it is not necessary.
class User {
constructor(name: string, age: number) {}
// good
getStatus(): string {}
// bad
getFullname() {}
// ok
setStatus(status: string) {}
}
// bad
function getAge() {
return 50;
}
// good
function getName(): string {
return 'Bob';
}
// good
const doSomething = () => {
return 'done';
};
tinkoff-new-line-after-variable-declaration
We separate variable declarations from the previous and subsequent code with an empty string. But we do not add an empty line before the first variable inside the block.
// bad
const a = 1;
let b = 2;
b += a;
// good
const a = 1;
let b = 2;
b += a;
function getStatus() {
const status = 'ok'; // no new line before const, it is ok
...
}
tinkoff-new-line-around-control-statement
Also we separate control statements (for, if, return, etc) from the previous and subsequent code with an empty string. But we do not add an empty line before the first variable inside the block.
function doSomething(count: number): number {
if (age > 30) {
}
for (let i = 0; i < 10; i++) {}
return { name, age };
}
Show that you use
@tinkoff/linters in your project
[![code style: @tinkoff/linters](https://img.shields.io/badge/code%20style-%40tinkoff%2Flinters-blue)](https://github.com/TinkoffCreditSystems/linters)