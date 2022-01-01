openbase logo
aca

@tinkoff/angular-contenteditable-accessor

by Alex Inkin
1.2.0 (see all)

This is a ControlValueAccessor for using Angular forms with contenteditable elements

Overview

Readme

Tinkoff ControlValueAccessor for contenteditable elements

This accessor allows you to use Angular forms with contenteditable elements with ease. It has zero dependencies, other than Angular itself as peer and works with Angular 4+ in all modern browsers, including Internet Explorer 11.

Install

$ npm install @tinkoff/angular-contenteditable-accessor

Import

Simply import ContenteditableValueAccessorModule along with either Angular's form modules into your component's module

How to use

Use with template and reactive forms like that:

<div [(ngModel)]="model" contenteditable></div>

<div [formControl]="control" contenteditable></div>

<form [formGroup]="group">
  <div formControlName="control" contenteditable></div>
</form>

Demo

https://stackblitz.com/edit/angular2-contenteditable-value-accessor

Maintain

See MAINTAIN.md

