This accessor allows you to use Angular forms with contenteditable elements with ease. It has zero dependencies, other than Angular itself as peer and works with Angular 4+ in all modern browsers, including Internet Explorer 11.
$ npm install @tinkoff/angular-contenteditable-accessor
Simply import
ContenteditableValueAccessorModule along with either Angular's form modules into your component's module
Use with template and reactive forms like that:
<div [(ngModel)]="model" contenteditable></div>
<div [formControl]="control" contenteditable></div>
<form [formGroup]="group">
<div formControlName="control" contenteditable></div>
</form>
https://stackblitz.com/edit/angular2-contenteditable-value-accessor
See MAINTAIN.md