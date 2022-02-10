openbase logo
@tinacms/core

by tinacms
0.43.0

Open source editor that brings visual editing into React websites. A developer-centric CMS to build contextual and intuitive editing experience without sacrificing code quality.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

97

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

GitHub license npm version Status All Contributors

TINA CMS

Tina is an open-source toolkit for building content management directly into your website.

Tina Demo

Getting Started

Checkout the tutorial to get started with TinaCMS.

Documentation

Visit https://tina.io/docs/ to view the full documentation.

Questions?

Tweet Forum

Visit the Github forum to ask questions or look us up on on Twitter at @tina_cms.

Contributing

Please see our ./CONTRIBUTING.md

Maintainers

All Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Forestry.io
💵
NCPhillips
📆 💻 📝 🐛 📖 🤔 🚇 🚧 👀 ⚠️
DJ
📆 💻 📝 🐛 📖 🤔 🚧 👀 ⚠️
Scott Byrne
🎨 💻 👀 🚧 📖 📝
James O'Halloran
📆 🐛 🤔 🚧 👀 ⚠️ 💻 📝
Kendall Strautman
🎨 📆 🐛 🤔 🚧 📢 👀 💻 📝
Nichlas Wærnes Andersen
💻 🎨 🤔

Jordan
📆 📢 🤔 🐛 🚇 📖 💻
Frank Taillandier
👀 📖 📆 📓 🐛 💻
Scott Gallant
📖 📢 🔍 📝
Mitch MacKenzie
📓 📝
zacchg
📓
Lyle Underwood
🐛 💻
Laura1111999
📖

Thom Krupa
📓
Michael Gauthier
📓 📖
dcgoodwin2112
📖
akshayknz
📖
Adam Silverstein
📖
Brad McGonigle
💻
Jake Coxon
💻

Ladislav Prskavec
💻
Bolarinwa Balogun
🚇
Mason Medeiros
📓
ironsean
📓 📖 💻
kyp
🐛
Vladislav Shkodin
🐛
maciek_grzybek
🤔 💻 🚇

weibenfalk
📹 📝 💻
David Bergeron
🐛
Kellan Martin
💻
Jon Miller
🤔
Paul
🐛
Chris Flannery
💻 📖
Jefferson Bledsoe
⚠️ 📖

Kenia
💻
Andrew James
💻
Zach B
📢
Jyoti Puri
💻 👀 ⚠️ 🚧 🐛
nibtime
💻 🐛
Johan Soulet
💻 🐛
Cleiton Pereira
🐛 🤔

chrisdmacrae
🚇 💬 🤔
jhuggett
💻
Nicolas Cisco
💻 ⚠️
Hungry Bear Studio
💻
Alex Barbato
💻
Dani Tulp
💻 🤔 📖
PaulBunker
💻

JavaScript Joe
💻
Madelyn Eriksen
📝
Marc Mintel
🚇 💻 🐛
Jeff See
🚇 💻 🚧 ⚠️ 👀
Brandon Landfried
🐛
Chad Johnson
🐛
David Arnold
🤔

Gavin McFarland
🐛
blandfried
🐛 💻
Mark Lawlor
🤔
Ben Scott
👀
Brent Mitton
💻 📖
Colin McGraw
📖
Brandon Shackelford
💻 🐛

Amy Kapernick
🐛
Sam Ullman
🐛
Andreas Adam
🤔 📖 💻
Stephen Sugden
📖
Logan Anderson
💻
Isabella Brookes
💻
Lukas Strassel
💻 📖

Lauren Clark
📖
Ar Nazeh
📖
David Royer
📖
Tulsi Prasad
📖
Jan Vlnas
📖
Omar Costa Hamido
📖 🐛
Kelsey Edelstein
📖

CodeItQuick
🐛
Justin Menga
💻
Luke Digby
📖
Erwann Mest
📖
Frank Noirot
📖
Matthias
📖
crouton
🐛

Alexandre Boucher
💻
Can Rozanes
💻 🤔
Yann Vanhalewyn
🐛
Artem Artemyev
🐛 💻
Lachlan McKay
💻 🐛
Matthew Francis Brunetti
💻 🐛
Joe Innes
📖 💻

Austin Condiff
💻 🤔
pristas-peter
🐛 💻
Dan Beaven
💻
Hirvin Faria
📖
Travis Miller
💻
Chris Davis
💻 🚧 ⚠️ 👀
SaintMalik
📖

Jeremy Epstein
📖 💻 🔌
Eddie Arpin
💻 🐛
ryuurock
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

