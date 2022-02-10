Tina is an open-source toolkit for building content management directly into your website.

Getting Started

Checkout the tutorial to get started with TinaCMS.

Documentation

Visit https://tina.io/docs/ to view the full documentation.

Visit the Github forum to ask questions or look us up on on Twitter at @tina_cms.

Contributing

Please see our ./CONTRIBUTING.md

Maintainers

Scott Byrne (@scottpbyrne) – Forestry.io

Chris Davis (@Enigmatical – Forestry.io

DJ Walker(@wordsaboutcode) – Forestry.io

Jeff See (@jeffsee55) - Forestry.io

Logan Anderson (@logan_anders0n) - Forestry.io

All Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!