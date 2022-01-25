Multi-platform Geocoding library for React Native apps.
The project is originally forked from devfd/react-native-geocoder. Since 1.0 the project have been refactored and supports more features includes web support, maximum results limit, search boundary and request headers for Google Maps API.
Note: This is a pre-release version.
If you're looking for v0.x verison, please go to v0.x branch.
Please check the GitHub Release page for Version 1.0.0 Full Changelog and Migration Guide. [WORKING IN PROGRESS]
npm install @timwangdev/react-native-geocoder
or
yarn add @timwangdev/react-native-geocoder
react-native-cli (requires
react-native 0.60 or above)
Please review autolinking docs for detials.
If "Autolinking" is not available for you, please try the following:
react-native link @timwangdev/react-native-geocoder
pod 'react-native-geocoder', :path => '../node_modules/@timwangdev/react-native-geocoder/react-native-geocoder.podspec' to your Podfile.
pod install.
Add Files to <...>
node_modules ➜
@timwangdev/react-native-geocoder and add
ios/RNGeocoder.xcodeproj file
libGeocoder.a to "Build Phases" -> "Link Binary With Libraries"
android/setting.gradle add:
...
include ':react-native-geocoder', ':app'
project(':react-native-geocoder').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/@timwangdev/react-native-geocoder/android')
android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
implementation project(':react-native-geocoder')
}
import com.timwangdev.reactnativegeocoder.GeocoderPackage; // <--- Add this line
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
...
packages.add(new GeocoderPackage()); // <--- Add this line
return packages;
}
...
}
import Geocoder from '@timwangdev/react-native-geocoder';
try {
...
const position = { lat: 1.2, lng: -3.4 };
await Geocoder.geocodePosition(position);
...
await Geocoder.geocodeAddress('Paris', {
locale: 'fr',
maxResults: 2,
});
...
} catch(err) {
...
}
Geocoder.geocodeAddress(address: string, options?: GeocoderOptions)
Returns
Promise<GeocodingObject[]>
Supports
regionIos on iOS for preferred search boundary.
Supports
bounds on Android and Google Maps API.
Geocoder.geocodePosition(position: { lat: number, lng: number }, options?: GeocoderOptions)
Promise<GeocodingObject[]>
GeocoderOptions
{
// Your Google Maps API key, required if `fallbackToGoogle` or `forceGoogleOnIos` is `true`.
apiKey?: string;
// Preferred Locale for outputs, defaults to 'en'. (See Note 1)
locale?: string;
// Max number of addresses to return, defaults to 2. (See Note 2)
maxResults?: number;
// (Android and Google only) Set the bounds for address geocoding. (See Note 3)
bounds?: {
// Lower left corner
sw: { lat: number, lng: number },
// Upper right corner
ne: { lat: number, lng: number },
};
// (iOS native only) Set circular region for address geocoding. (See Note 3)
regionIos?: {
// Center of the circular region
center: { lat: number, lng: number },
// Radius of the circular region. Unit: km
radius: number,
};;
// Should use Google Maps API if native query fails, defaults to false.
fallbackToGoogle?: boolean;
// Should always use Google Maps API on iOS, defaults to false. (See Note 4)
forceGoogleOnIos?: boolean;
}
Platforms may have different implantations for locale preference. Here is Google Maps API supported language list.
Generally, only one entry will return, though the geocoder may return several results when address queries are ambiguous. Smaller numbers (1 to 5) for
maxResults are recommended.
On iOS the preferred search boundary for address geocoding only support "circular" region, while on Android and Google Maps API it using "rectangular" bounds.
regionIos will have no effect if
forceGoogleOnIos is
true.
Use
forceGoogleOnIos if you want consistent result on both iOS and Android platform, due to the limitation of iOS native implantation.
requestHeaders is useful together with Google API credentials restrictions by setting the
Referer header. See #20.
In order to avoid hitting rate limit or reducing API queries, you should cache the results in your program whenever possible.
GeocodingObject
{
position: { lat: number, lng: number };
// The full formatted address
formattedAddress: string;
// Example: Yosemite Park, Eiffel Tower
feature: string | null;
streetNumber: string | null;
streetName: string | null;
postalCode: string | null;
// City name
locality: string | null;
country: string;
countryCode: string;
adminArea: string | null;
subAdminArea: string | null;
subLocality: string | null;
}
MIT