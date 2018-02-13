openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
me

@timkendrick/monaco-editor

by Tim Kendrick
0.0.9 (see all)

CommonJS/Webpack compatible Monaco editor

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@timkendrick/monaco-editor

npm version Stability

CommonJS/Webpack compatible Monaco editor

This module exports a prebuilt UMD bundle that exposes a standalone Monaco editor.

Installation

npm install @timkendrick/monaco-editor --save

Usage

The editor comes in two versions: standalone and external.

In the standalone version, the accompanying CSS and web worker scripts are all compiled into the main JavaScript bundle, avoiding the need to serve external assets separately.

In the external version, the accompanying CSS and web worker scripts are provided as separate assets that must be served separately.

Importing the standalone version

As a CommonJS module:

const monaco = require('@timkendrick/monaco-editor');

monaco.editor.create(...);

As an ECMAScript module:

import * as monaco from '@timkendrick/monaco-editor';

monaco.editor.create(...);

As a global variable:

window.monaco.editor.create(...);

Using the external version

Setup

Additional CSS and worker scripts are located in the dist/external directory. These must be loaded by the browser at runtime.

The monaco.css file must be loaded as a stylesheet, and the path to directory containing the worker scripts can be specified as window.MonacoEnvironment.baseUrl:

<html>
  <head>
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/@timkendrick/monaco-editor/dist/external/monaco.css" />
  </head>
  <body>
    <script>
      window.MonacoEnvironment = {
        baseUrl: 'node_modules/@timkendrick/monaco-editor/dist/external',
      };
    </script>
    <script src="index.js"></script>
  </body>
</html>

Importing the external version

As a CommonJS module:

const monaco = require('@timkendrick/monaco-editor/dist/external');

monaco.editor.create(...);

As an ECMAScript module:

import * as monaco from '@timkendrick/monaco-editor/dist/external';

monaco.editor.create(...);

As a global variable:

window.monaco.editor.create(...);

Editor API

For full usage instructions, see the Monaco API Docs.

Configuration

The editor configuration is based on the AMD version in the Microsoft/monaco-editor repository.

To generate custom builds, see the @timkendrick/monaco-editor-loader Webpack loader.

Building from source

git clone https://github.com/timkendrick/monaco-editor.git
cd monaco-editor
git submodule update --init
npm install

npm run build

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial