Home of The Times'
react/
react native components, using
react-native-web to share across platforms
We require MacOS with Node.js (for specific version please check package.json restrictions), yarn (latest)
Native development requires Xcode, JDK 8 and pip.
You can try without these requirements, but you'd be on your own.
Go to http://components.thetimes.co.uk
Install fontforge:
brew install fontforge (See Fonts section)
Run
yarn install
Components can be seen running in a storybook:
yarn storybook
See utils package on how to update the schema
The components in this project can be debugged through your browser's developer tools. These steps assume the use of Chrome DevTools.
To debug our web Storybook:
yarn storybook
Any of these source files can be debugged directly.
Follow these steps here
Tests are currently using jest to run so if you want to debug any test follow these steps:
(FIND YOUR TEST COMMAND)
jest --config="./packages/provider/__tests__/jest.config.js". Depending on what directory we start the tests from, the
--config directory may differ. My currenct directory is at the repo root:
times-components.
See your test command from the
package.json for the speciffic package you want to check out.
NOTE: If you don't have jest installed globally, you can use it locally from the
node_modules/.bin/jest
node --inspect-brk ./node_modules/.bin/jest --config="./packages/provider/__tests__/jest.config.js" --runInBand
NOTE:
--runInBandis a
jestflag that runs all tests serially in the current process. If we don't add this flag, only the node process that started
jestwill be debuggable .
(ADD DEBUG STATEMENTS) Normaly we would add breakpoints, but when remote debugging that's not always possible, because the files we need to put the breakpoints on aren't loaded yet by
jest. So in order to make the debugger stop where we want it to, we need to add
debugger; statements instead of breakpoints in the code and re-transpile if necessary.
(ATTACH TO WEB SOCKET) Once we've started the tests in debug mode, we need to attach to it:
(RECOMMENDED) use chrome remote debug for node:
chrome://inspect in chrome address bar
Open dedicated DevTools for Node button
Connection tab of the pop-up window and add connection
localhost:9229 or whatever your port is
--inspect-brk flag and once you press the play button (resume execution) it should stop on your
debugger; statement
NOTE: once it stops you may see all of your code is bundled up in one line. There's an easy fix for that: at the bottom of the debug window near the
Line: 1 Column: 1labels you should see a
{}button that will prettify your code and you will still be able to debug properly.
(Use VSCode) Config should look close to this:
...
"configurations": [
{
"localRoot": "${workspaceFolder}/packages/provider", //change this depending on what test you're debugging
"remoteRoot": "${workspaceFolder}/packages/provider", //change this depending on what test you're debugging
"type": "node",
"request": "attach",
"name": "Attach to Server on 9229",
"address": "127.0.0.1",
"port": 9229
}
]
See the CONTRIBUTING.md for an extensive breakdown of the project
yarn commit will commit files (same as
git commit), and will aid the
contributor with adding a suitable commit message inline with
conventional changelog