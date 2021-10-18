Node.js implementation of port detector
$ npm i detect-port --save
const detect = require('detect-port');
/**
* callback usage
*/
detect(port, (err, _port) => {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
}
if (port == _port) {
console.log(`port: ${port} was not occupied`);
} else {
console.log(`port: ${port} was occupied, try port: ${_port}`);
}
});
/**
* for a yield syntax instead of callback function implement
*/
const co = require('co');
co(function *() {
const _port = yield detect(port);
if (port == _port) {
console.log(`port: ${port} was not occupied`);
} else {
console.log(`port: ${port} was occupied, try port: ${_port}`);
}
});
/**
* use as a promise
*/
detect(port)
.then(_port => {
if (port == _port) {
console.log(`port: ${port} was not occupied`);
} else {
console.log(`port: ${port} was occupied, try port: ${_port}`);
}
})
.catch(err => {
console.log(err);
});
$ npm i detect-port -g
# get an available port randomly
$ detect
# detect pointed port
$ detect 80
# output verbose log
$ detect --verbose
# more help
$ detect --help
Most likely network error, check that your
/etc/hosts and make sure the content below:
127.0.0.1 localhost
255.255.255.255 broadcasthost
::1 localhost
xudafeng
fengmk2
ziczhu
gaearon
chnliquan
popomore
